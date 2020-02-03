Third case of coronavirus confirmed in Kerala

The patient is stable and is being closely monitored in the isolation ward.

Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja has confirmed the third case of novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in the state. The patient, who had returned from China’s Wuhan city, tested positive for the viral infection. She is a native of Kanhangad in Kasaragod district.

The minister said that the patient is undergoing treatment at the Kanjangad District Hospital in the district. The patient's condition is stable, she added.

At a press meet on Sunday Health Minister asked those in home-quarantine to not go out without informing the health department. “They have been asked to be in quarantine for 28 days, although the incubation period is 14 days, "to ensure more safety".

The minister also urged the public to postpone functions such as weddings where hundreds of people are likely to attend. "We are a densely populated state and if the disease spreads, it will become tough for us,” she said.

The first case was confirmed on January 30, Thursday, while the second confirmed case was reported on Sunday. The first patient is in isolation at the Thrissur Medical College and the second patient is admitted to the Alappuzha Medical College.

In total, 104 samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune. The Health Department got the test result on Monday morning. The Minister confirmed the third case at a press meet on Monday.

Across Kerala, isolation wards have been set up at district levels ever since the first case was confirmed by the Union government. A coronavirus clinic with 10 isolation rooms and an isolation ICU has been set up at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College alone. About 22 patients are under observation in Thrissur.

The minister had said that visitors from China, who are staying at home-stays, hotels and resorts under the tourism industry, will be tested for coronavirus.

She also said that the sample testing for nCoV will be conducted at the National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha from February 2 onwards.

