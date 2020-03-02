Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said he plans to give up his social media accounts on various platforms, including Twitter and Facebook.
"This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted," he tweeted.
The Ptime Minister is active on social media, especially on Twitter where he has 53.3 million followers.
I think I have it.— Abhishek (@AbhishBanerj) March 2, 2020
Just putting this guess here for the record.
March 8 is Women's Day.
For that one day, some highly accomplished woman will be given charge of his accounts on social media.
Looks like PM wants all online traffic to be diverted to his app...— Shabbir Ahmed (@Ahmedshabbir20) March 2, 2020
Hopefully the Indian prime minister will shift to press conferences, where he accepts and answers unvetted questions from across the media spectrum https://t.co/FvSeY5cgiq— Jeanette Rodrigues (@Darkwyr) March 2, 2020
All true Modi fans should follow Modiji and delete their social media account. It's time to prove our loyalty. RT if you agree. Jai Modiji. Jai Sriram. https://t.co/pzRECgsWan— Dinkan (@Dinkan_) March 2, 2020
Tik Tok? https://t.co/PsVjXRxH8u— Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) March 2, 2020
Is govt or any indian industrialist planning indian social media ? #ModiQuitsSocialMedia— Jasoos Kutty (@JasoosKutty) March 2, 2020
Should we be worried about a Nationwide Social Media ban!?!? https://t.co/ijscvCO7Sm— Pramod Madhav (@madhavpramod1) March 2, 2020
This is, by all accounts, a pioneering thought, and when applied would be, as always, ahead of its time. Very relevant and pertinent. https://t.co/TxaVQacJlY— HindolSengupta (@HindolSengupta) March 2, 2020
Digital detox for a day or :-( https://t.co/OPpBkCb6OY— Rahul Easwar (@RahulEaswar) March 2, 2020
TV anchor Arnab Goswami has spoken on his show. Terming it as the "biggest news", he says lies are being propogated by social media platforms. Arnab says "I think PM wants to say I wont be a part of the social media that tried to create communal riots in the country." Context pic.twitter.com/FQLIRiyf51— Somesh Jha (@someshjha7) March 2, 2020
New proprietary Indian social media platform/s afoot?— Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) March 2, 2020
Almost immediately, a 'No Sir' trend started on Twitter.
No sir....— Dipayan Shil (@iamdipayanshil) March 2, 2020
I came to Twitter because of you...
Please don't do it...
Please don't break hearts of millions of your devotees.... https://t.co/ROt65HnwDB
No sir please— Rajveer Shahi (@helloimrajveer) March 2, 2020
You are the only reason why many are here sir. https://t.co/sFGxMDtnrp