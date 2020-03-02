Thinking of giving up my social media accounts this Sunday says PM, internet abuzz with guesses

The prime minister is active on social media, especially on Twitter where he has 53.3 million followers.

news

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said he plans to give up his social media accounts on various platforms, including Twitter and Facebook.



"This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted," he tweeted.



The Ptime Minister is active on social media, especially on Twitter where he has 53.3 million followers.

I think I have it.



Just putting this guess here for the record.



March 8 is Women's Day.



For that one day, some highly accomplished woman will be given charge of his accounts on social media. — Abhishek (@AbhishBanerj) March 2, 2020

Looks like PM wants all online traffic to be diverted to his app... March 2, 2020

Hopefully the Indian prime minister will shift to press conferences, where he accepts and answers unvetted questions from across the media spectrum https://t.co/FvSeY5cgiq — Jeanette Rodrigues (@Darkwyr) March 2, 2020

All true Modi fans should follow Modiji and delete their social media account. It's time to prove our loyalty. RT if you agree. Jai Modiji. Jai Sriram. https://t.co/pzRECgsWan — Dinkan (@Dinkan_) March 2, 2020

Is govt or any indian industrialist planning indian social media ? #ModiQuitsSocialMedia — Jasoos Kutty (@JasoosKutty) March 2, 2020

Should we be worried about a Nationwide Social Media ban!?!? https://t.co/ijscvCO7Sm — Pramod Madhav (@madhavpramod1) March 2, 2020

This is, by all accounts, a pioneering thought, and when applied would be, as always, ahead of its time. Very relevant and pertinent. https://t.co/TxaVQacJlY — HindolSengupta (@HindolSengupta) March 2, 2020

Digital detox for a day or :-( https://t.co/OPpBkCb6OY — Rahul Easwar (@RahulEaswar) March 2, 2020

TV anchor Arnab Goswami has spoken on his show. Terming it as the "biggest news", he says lies are being propogated by social media platforms. Arnab says "I think PM wants to say I wont be a part of the social media that tried to create communal riots in the country." Context pic.twitter.com/FQLIRiyf51 — Somesh Jha (@someshjha7) March 2, 2020

New proprietary Indian social media platform/s afoot? — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) March 2, 2020

Almost immediately, a 'No Sir' trend started on Twitter.

No sir....

I came to Twitter because of you...

Please don't do it...

Please don't break hearts of millions of your devotees.... https://t.co/ROt65HnwDB — Dipayan Shil (@iamdipayanshil) March 2, 2020