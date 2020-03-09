Think you need to be tested for coronavirus? Here’s what you need to know

As of Monday morning, a total of 43 positive cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in India.

The coronavirus outbreak has given rise to plenty of panic and fear-mongering in India, with several hospitals around the country seeing a surge as people throng there out of fear of having contracted the disease. However, the official protocol specifies that only certain individuals are required to be tested for the disease.

So, who needs to be tested and what can they expect? TNM brings you the details.

Who should get tested and where to self-report?

Unlike general tests, one cannot simply walk into a lab or a hospital and demand they be tested for COVID-19.

If you think you have symptoms, you should call your local helpline number which will provide you with specific protocols to self-report in your area. You could also go to a government hospital. “It is recommended that individuals go to a government hospital or a district hospital,” states Dr BG Prakash, nodal officer of National Vector-Borne Disease Control Programme. Government hospitals have been equipped with testing materials, medications and other facilities required.

However, going to the hospital itself can be risky if one does not take the proper measures to contain possible spread of the virus there. Hence, calling the helpline is recommended.

Self-reporting can be immensely helpful – both in containing the spread of the virus, and getting you timely treatment. For instance, in the first three cases reported from Kerala who have now recovered, swift action could be taken because individuals self-identified themselves to be at risk, and came forward to notify health authorities of their history of travel to China. Thus, officials were able to start contact tracing and institute other precautionary measures.

What tests to expect:Those suspected to be infected will need to undergo examination by a medical professional. Samples of blood, sputum, throat swabs, and nasal swabs are commonly tested specimens. The individual’s blood samples, nasal secretions and throat swab are some of the things which can be sent for testing to the lab. Further measures will be taken with regards to treatment if the result returns positive for coronavirus.

How is someone confirmed to have the disease?

Testing is being done as quickly as possible, with samples being collected and tested at various centres around the country.

“The Centre has authorized testing to be conducted at several labs around the country. In each state, government hospitals, including district hospitals, can at least collect samples and send them to an authorized centre for testing,” explains Dr Deepak, a senior consultant pulmonologist at the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases in Bengaluru.

The most relevant of test to ascertain the presence of the disease is the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) which allows for amplification of the viral gene in the samples taken, for better detection.

“These are extremely sensitive tests and there is a chance that unless there is a significant concentration of the virus in the blood a false negative may result. This is why it is important that two tests are done before someone is certified as being negative for the disease,” explains Dr Deepak.

Interpreting results: Positive, negative and viral loads

If an individual is infected with the virus and both the tests done return affirmative for the virus, they are then declared to be positive and started on treatment as deemed required. Similarly, if both tests return negative, then the individual can be certified as negative and discharged from the hospital.

However, it is also possible that someone’s viral load shows a presence of the virus but they do not have any symptoms. Viral load refers to the concentration of the virus in an individual’s body. In such cases, the person is a carrier of the virus – they can potentially pass it on to others, even if they aren’t showing symptoms at that point of time. The blood sample of such an individual would reveal the presence of the virus, but it would be in lesser in concentration than when compared to someone with symptoms.

Officials say that any individuals found to have a high viral load will be asked to remain in home quarantine until their samples no longer show a presence of the virus.

“Viral load can also help determine if someone is at risk of developing an infection. If they have a very high concentration of the virus in the body but they do not show symptoms yet, and also give relevant travel history, there is a high chance that they may soon develop a fever and a full-blown infection,” explains a doctor from the Indian Medical Council of Research (ICMR).

Where are the tests being done?

There are 52 labs which have been authorized to carry out tests to confirm coronavirus cases. Another 57 labs have been cleared to carry out sample collection to aid for a smoother testing process.

In most states, tests are sent to a local lab for immediate testing. However, official results of an individual’s tests are confirmed by the National Institute of Virology in Pune, and its field units in Bengaluru, Karnataka and Alappuzha, Kerala.

In Karnataka, labs have been set up in Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI), National Institute of Virology Field Unit in Bengaluru, Mysore Medical College and Research Institute, Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences, and Shimoga Institute of Medical Sciences in Shivamogga to carry out testing.

Labs at Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences in Tirupati, Andhra Medical College in Visakhapatnam, and GMC in Anantapur have been cleared to carry out tests in Andhra Pradesh. In Telangana, samples are being sent to labs at Gandhi Hospital.

In Tamil Nadu, samples are collected by the King’s Institute; however, positive cases are confirmed only by NIV Pune.

In Kerala, testing has been authorized at labs in Thiruvananthapuram’s Government Medical College, the Government Medical College in Kozhikode, as well as the National Institute of Virology Field Unit in Alappuzha.