Thieves attempt to break into state-run bank in Karnataka, case registered

A CCTV footage showed two men, with their faces covered, entering a cabin the bank.

The Karnataka Vikas Grameen Bank’s Kalghatgi branch in Dharwad district reported an attempted theft recently. The thieves, equipped with the glass cutters, broke into the bank by breaking a wall. The CCTV camera in the bank captured the movement of two thieves, whose faces were covered with a cloth. However, they cut off the cable soon.

The attempted theft took place between Saturday, September 4 and Monday, September 6 when the bank was closed. The attempt came to light when the staff returned to work on Monday. “The incident took place on Sunday night when the thieves entered the bank after breaking the wall. However, they could not loot anything from the bank,” said the Kalghatgi Police Inspector.

The official added that a First Information Report (FIR) has been registered after the bank manager filed a complaint against an unknown person. No article or cash has been reported missing or stolen.

“When the staff returned on Monday morning at 9.45 am, bank manager Sharat Naik saw that the wall of the bank’s cash cabin was broken and that the culprits had attempted to cut the lockers with glass cutters,” the FIR read.

The video of the incident, which was shared on social media, showed clips of the broken wall of the cash cabin and the CCTV footage before the thieves cut off the connection. Two persons can be seen entering the room wearing PPE kits and looking for something in the cabin. The footage shows one of the accused cutting off the connection of the CCTV camera.

Money Heist at KVG bank in Dharwad by thieves wearing PPE kits. The men drilled a hole in the walls of the bank to gain access & used gas cutters to cut through lockers. CCTV has captured their movements inside the bank before they disconnected the cables. pic.twitter.com/WLush5LOLG — Deepak Bopanna (@dpkBopanna) September 8, 2021

According to the FIR, the case has been registered under sections 454 (trespassing), 457 (trespassing at night), 380 (theft in a habited building) and 511 (punishment for attempt to crime) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Bengaluru also saw increased attempts of robbery recently. In July, six armed men robbed a petrol bunk in the heart of the city. They fled with nearly Rs 50,000 that was in the cash register at the time, from the petrol station at Coles Road Junction in Bharathinagar. Amongst the six robbers, four were apparently armed with sharp objects.