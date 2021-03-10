Thiagarajan replaces JJ Fredrick as director of 'Andhagan' starring Prashanth

Prashanth and Thiagarajan's home banner Staar Movies is producing 'Andhagan'.

Actor Prashanth and his father, actor-director Thiagarajan’s Tamil remake of the Bollywood hit Andhadhun is currently being filmed. The latest update is that Thiagarajan has taken over the direction of this film from director JJ Fredrick. Prashanth and Thiagarajan’s home banner Staar Movies is producing this film.

Titled Andhagan in Tamil, this film will also star actor Simran. Prashanth will play Ayushmann Khurrana’s role from the original, while Simran will reprise Tabu’s role in this remake. Director KS Ravikumar too is a part of this film’s cast.

Sharing his official statement on exiting this project, JJ Fredrick, who directed Jyothika’s Pon Magal Vandhal, wrote, “This is to inform you all that I’m not directing the film, Andhagan, and good luck to the team. Thank you all for the support and love and will keep you posted about my next project very soon.”

Thiagarajan, who entered the film industry as an actor first, made his directorial debut in 1988 with Poovukkul Boogambam. He also acted as the main lead in this film. His 1995 film Aanazhagan starring his son Prashanth was their first film together. The father-son duo has done many such films together like Shock, Ponnar Shankar, and Mambattiyan.

Prashanth’s last film in Tamil was Johnny, produced by his father. It was announced in 2019 that Thiagarajan had acquired the Tamil remake rights of Andhadhun and was going to cast his son for the film’s lead role.

Andhadhun released in 2018 and went on to become an immediate hit, in addition to winning several awards. This film also starred Radhika Apte and Anil Dhawan in important roles. The technical crew of the film included editor Pooja Ladha Surti, cinematographer KU Mohanan, and music composers Amit Trivedi, Raftaar and Girish Nakod. The film was bankrolled under the banners Viacom 18 Motion Pictures and Matchbox Pictures.