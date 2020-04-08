Running out of ideas to keep yourself entertained during the 21-day lockdown? Don’t worry, there are plenty of memes and online content to temporarily take away your boredom. In case you missed a particularly funny video, here’s a 5 minute clip of veteran comedian Mamukkoya being his witty self.

The ‘thug life’ video is a compilation of several funny dialogues delivered by the actor in his films.

In one scene, we see actor Innocent wearing a stethoscope and sitting inside a medical shop. Mamukkoya enters and asks “Are you a doctor”, to which Innocent snappily responds “Yes, can’t you see the stethoscope wound around my neck”. To this, Mamukkoya immediately responds, “That doesn’t mean much. Lord Siva has a snake around his neck. Does it mean he is a snake catcher?”

In another classic scene, actor Jagadeesh points to actor Sreenivasan and says, “He is a very dear friend of mine. From Class 1, we sat on the same bench and studied." To this, Mamukkoya says, "Why, did the bench too graduate each class with you?”

Take this scene which comes 46 seconds into the video. Actor Jagathy comes to meet someone along with a bunch of people, which includes Mamukkoya. He introduces the group,”Namaskaaram, we are part of a temple committee.” “This”- he points to Mamukkoya - “is the head priest.” The latter immediately greets the man with an “Asalam Valaikum,” much to the shock of Jagathy and the rest of the group.

Here’s the whole compilation of the actor’s thug life moments: