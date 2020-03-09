These Kerala-TN trains will be partially cancelled from March 11 to 15

Southern Railway announced that the trains will be partially cancelled from March 11 to 15 due to the engineering works scheduled in the Madurai Division in those dates.

Due to the engineering works that have been scheduled in the Madurai railway division, a few trains running to and from Kerala and Tamil Nadu will be partially cancelled in the coming days, announced Southern Railway.

Two trains servicing between Trichy in Tamil Nadu and Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala, will only have partial service from (March 11 to 15) Wednesday to Sunday. Both the trains will not be servicing to Kerala in those days.

Tiruchchirappalli– Thiruvananthapuram Central Intercity Express (train No 22627), will only run from Tiruchchirappalli to Kovilpatti from Wednesday to Sunday. And Thiruvananthapuram Central–Tiruchchirappalli Intercity Express (Train No.22628), will only have service till Tiruchchirappalli from Kovilpatti.

Meanwhile Tambaram and Nagercoil bound trains will also be partially cancelled in the coming few days. Tambaram–Nagercoil Antyodaya Express (Train No 16191), will only run till Dindigul from March 11 to 14. The train’s service from Dindigul to Nagercoil will stand cancelled on those days.

Nagercoil–Tambaram Antyodaya Express (Train No 16192), will only run between Dindigul and Tambaram from March 11 to 14. The train will remain partially cancelled from Nagercoil to Dindigul.

The Southern Railway has also said that the experimental stoppages given to certain trains will remain extended for some months to come. Thiruvananthapuram Central–Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Netravati Express (Train No 16346) and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus–Thiruvananthapuram Central Netravati Express (Train No16345) were provided with an experimental stoppage at Khed railway station in Maharashtra. The latter train’s stoppage at Khed railway station has been extended for three months from March 12, while the former train’s (Train No 16346), has been extended for three months from March 11.

