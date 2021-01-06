These candidates lost in Kerala polls, but are on a mission to keep their promises

Sajida Hyder from Malappuram and Nidheesh from Kozhikode kept their campaign promises though they lost the elections.

news Human Interest

Elected representatives are often accused of not keeping up to their poll promises after they win. But in Kerala, two candidates who contested the local body elections held in Kerala recently decided to keep up to their promises even though they lost. Sajida Hyder and Nidheesh spent their own money to fulfil their poll promises.

Sajida Hyder was a homemaker who never thought about entering politics until she was made a candidate for Kerala local polls 2020. She contested as an independent candidate backed by the Left Democratic Front. "This was a new experience for me. I started the campaigning by visiting the houses in our ward. That is when I realised there are many people struggling to live here," she said.

Sajida says it was painful for her to listen to stories of people who struggle without proper house or income. "I promised some families to help them get a house if I won. I was determined to help them somehow. My party workers and my husband have been with me to help. A friend of my husband and a few other like minded people had offered a piece of land (12 cents) for this purpose," she said.

When the results came Sajida lost by 42 seats. She could get only 474 votes while her United Democratic Front opponent got 516 votes. "But I was determined that I would help them get a home though I failed," she said. The land was gifted to four families who were living in rented places for the last many years.

"Our next aim is to get some help for them to build houses. For one family, a few of us as a group, decided to collect money and build a house. Others also are looking to get contributions," she said.

Sajida and the group of people who support her are also trying to find drinking water facilities for people who asked for it during her campaigning. "Two individuals have offered us land to dig a well. It will be useful for many here who struggle without drinking water," she said.

Sajida is not the only one who is trying hard to fulfil her election promises. Another candidate who lost in Ulliyeri of Kozhikode is also striving to do the same.

Nidheesh was the UDF candidate in 10th ward of Ulliyeri. When he reached the house of 88-year-old Theyyathira to seek her vote, she showed Nidheesh her partially destroyed, leaking house. Theyyathira sought Nidheeshâ€™s help to renovate it.

Theyyathira infront of her house

Half of the roof of her house was covered with tarpaulin sheets and also had no proper doors. Nidheesh promised to get her house renovated. Despite losing the election, he kept his word.

"I had promised her that I would renovate it whether I win or lose. After I lost I shared this with my friends and they all offered to help. Now we all have started to renovate the house. First we would start from the roofing that we have replaced the broken tiles," Nidheesh said.