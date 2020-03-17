Thermal screening, video meetings: Union govt gives advisory for govt offices

It also states that only visitors who have the permission of the officer they want to meet should be allowed into government offices after a proper screening.

news Coronavirus

The Union government on Tuesday put out an advisory for all government offices to protect their employees from contracting coronavirus.

The advisory details all precautionary measures that government offices are required to put in place. This is required for all ministries and departments. These include installing thermal scanners, installing sanitisers and more. It also outlines precautions for employees at higher risk.

The measures outlined are:

> Install thermal scanners at the entry of government buildings, as feasible. Mandatory placing of hand sanitizers at the entry of Government buildings. Those found having flu-like symptoms may be advised to take proper treatment and go for quarantine, or go to the hospital for checking.

> Discourage, to the maximum extent, entry of visitors in the office complex. Routine issue of visitors/temporary passes should be suspended with immediate effect. Only those visitors who have proper permission of the officer who they want to meet, should be allowed into the government offices, after being properly screened.

> Meetings, as far as feasible, should be done through video conferencing. To minimize or reschedule meetings involving large number of people unless necessary.

> Avoid all non-essential official travel.

> Undertake essential correspondence on official email, and avoid sending files and documents to other offices, to the extent possible.

> Facilitate delivery and receipt of “dak” (messages) at the entry point itself of the office building, as far as possible.

> Close all gyms/recreation centres/creches located in Government buildings.

> Ensure proper cleaning and frequent sanitization of the workplace, particularly of the frequently touched surfaces.

> Ensure regular supply of hand sanitisers, soap and running water in the washrooms.

> All officials may be advised to take care of their own health and look out for respiratory symptoms/fever and, if feeling unwell, should leave the workplace immediately after informing their reporting officers. They should observe home-quarantine as per the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India available at the Ministry website.

> The leave sanctioning authorities are advised to sanction leave whenever any request is made, for self-quarantine as a precautionary measure.

> The advisory takes note of special precautions for employees who are at higher risk, especially. older employees, pregnant employees and employees who have underlying medical conditions, to take extra precautions. The Ministries/Departments must take care not to expose such employees to any front-line work requiring direct contact with the public.

Do's

• To maintain personal hygiene and physical distancing.

• To practice frequent hand washing. Wash hands with soap and water or use alcohol-based hand rub. Wash hands even if they are visibly clean.

• Cover your nose and mouth with handkerchief/tissue while sneezing and coughing.

• Throw used tissues into closed bins immediately after use.

• Maintain a safe distance from persons during interaction, especially with those having flu-like symptoms.

• To sneeze on the inner side of your elbow and not to cough into the palms of your hands.

• To take their temperature regularly and check for respiratory symptoms. To see a doctor if you feel unwell (fever, difficulty in breathing and coughing). While visiting doctor, wear a mask/cloth to cover your mouth and nose.

• For any fever or flu-like signs/symptoms, please call state helpline number or the 24x7 helpline number of the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare at 011-23978046.

Don'ts

• Shake hands.

• Have a close contact with anyone, if you're experiencing cough and fever.

• Touch your eyes, nose and mouth.

• Sneeze or cough into palms of your hands.

• Spit in Public.

• Travel unnecessarily, particularly to any affected region.

• Participate in large gatherings, including sitting in groups at canteens.

• Visit gyms, clubs and crowded places etc.

• Spread rumours or panic.