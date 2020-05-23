‘Thermal screening for students before entering exam hall’: Kerala CM

As the Kerala government is moving ahead to conduct the SSLC, Higher Secondary and Vocational Higher Secondary examinations as planned, necessary arrangements have been put in place, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Friday. Exams are scheduled to begin from May 26.

All students writing exams will be compulsorily subjected to thermal screening before entering the exam hall.

“In order to screen the students, 5,000 IR (infrared) thermometers will be purchased,” said Pinarayi Vijayan, during a press meet held in Thiruvananthapuram. Medical facilities will also be available for students who require further testing, he added.

The Chief Minister said that special arrangements have been made for students hailing from containment zones and other states. “Students coming from containment zones and those coming from homes where people under home quarantine are staying will be seated separately,” Pinarayi Vijayan said.

Special arrangements have also been made for those coming from other states to write exams. Such students will be made to undergo 14 days’ quarantine.

Soap and sanitisers will be made available in each centre. Masks will also be distributed to the students in advance, at their homes.

The Chief Minister added that the General Education Department has received permission from Gulf countries to conduct exams there. Similar arrangements have also been made to hold exams in Lakshadweep.

Reassuring students who may not be able to sit the exam for various reasons, the Chief Minister said that regular exams will be held for them another time. “There is no need to be concerned if any students cannot write exams in the prescribed days. Provision for regular exams will be made while conducting supplementary exams in such a way that students do not miss their chance for higher education,” Pinarayi Vijayan said.

Colleges to reopen on June 1

The Chief Minister announced that colleges in the state will be reopened on June 1.

“Until regular classes can resume, online classes should be conducted. Principals of colleges should be responsible for making facilities for students who do not have online facilities. The aid of Victers channel, DTH service and radio can be sought to arrange such online facilities,” the Chief Minister added.