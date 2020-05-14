Thermal screening, sanitisation: Bengaluru airport takes safety measures for passengers

With stringent operating procedures in place, the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on Wednesday said it was prepared to welcome passengers, whenever travel opens up again to the public again.

Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), operator of the airport in Devanahalli, said it has introduced a slew of measures, including physical distancing markers, thermal screening, sanitisation and disinfection tunnels, as well as a contactless Food and Beverage (F&B) experience to ensure travellers pass through the airport as safely as possible.

“With the highest priority on safety of passengers, employees and other stakeholders, we have implemented a series of actions to protect them and minimise exposure from the transmission of the virus when the Airport reopens,” MD & CEO of BIAL, Hari Marar said.

BIAL said it is taking additional precautions to create extra space, right from entry to boarding.

The seating across the terminal, including at F&B (food and beverage) outlets has been rearranged and marked in a manner that promotes physical distance.

At security checkpoints, additional separation is marked and this area will be managed by BIAL staff.

For all of this to work, sticker signage has been installed across the airport to help passengers maintain an adequate distance, including on the floor and seating, plus additional notices via digital displays and standees.

Physical distancing will also be enforced across the parking areas, BIAL said in a statement.

The airport would continue to work with the Airport Health Officer and State Health Department to conduct thermal screening of all arriving and departing passengers.

Passengers are encouraged to use the online mode to check-in, and bring an electronic or printed boarding pass with them to avoid contact with high-touch surfaces and queues at check-in counters.

The 'Aarogya Setu' app is now mandatory for passengers to download, before they enter the terminal.

Passengers will have access to hand sanitisers, placed at nearly 500 locations across the terminal.

Face masks are now mandatory at all public places, including at the airport.

Passengers would be able to purchase both sanitiser and masks at the airport.

As part of the enhanced cleaning drive, the entire 155,000 sq.m terminal, airside and landside infrastructure have undergone multiple rounds of deep cleaning and sanitisation, it was stated.

