Thermal scanning to contactless boarding: Hyderabad airport all set to resume ops

GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd (GHIAL), which operates the airport, said it was geared up to provide a safe and healthy environment for passengers.

After remaining shut for commercial operations for two months due to the COVID-19 lockdown, Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) is all set to resume the domestic flight operations from Monday.

GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd (GHIAL), which operates the airport, on Saturday said it was geared up to provide a safe and healthy environment with a robust contactless boarding experience for the passengers.

Commercial operations of domestic and international flights were suspended from March 24, in a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The airport operator has taken a slew of measures with focus on a seamlessly contactless boarding experience for passengers and stringent safety measures like thermal scanning of every departing passenger, the availability of automatic hand sanitiser dispensers at various places, placing floor markers, staggered seating arrangements, allocation of entry gates and check-in islands for departure passengers to encourage compliance of physical distancing norms and minimise human contact.

"The Hyderabad International Airport has undertaken robust deep cleaning and sanitisation across the entire terminal, passengers need not be in the least apprehensive, as passenger safety is our priority," said SGK Kishore, CEO, GHIAL.

"We shall continue to work on spreading awareness about the new normal that has come into place and highlight the importance of physical distancing, and personal care and hygiene," he added.

As per the government guidelines, provisions will be made for thermal scanning of passengers. In order to avoid close contact and crowding at the counters, passengers will be encouraged to check-in at home or use self-service facilities such as self check-in facility, self-bag tag facility, and scan and fly.

Special disinfection systems have been put in place to disinfect all baggage moving through the airport's baggage handling systems, passenger trolleys and hand baggage security screening trays, GHIAL officials said.

Passengers departing will be able to personally collect freshly disinfected baggage trolleys on the departure ramp itself from the newly deployed trolley disinfection tunnels, ensuring that no one else touches the disinfected trolleys before collection by a passenger.

Similarly, each security screening hand baggage tray moves through a disinfection tunnel before arriving at the collection point for use by passengers, ensuring sanitised, untouched trays are available to every passenger for their use.

The airport has deployed 48 self check-in kiosks safely staggered as per physical distancing norms across the airport forecourt area and at check-in halls for a contactless boarding experience.

GHIAL has enabled each self check-in kiosks with a touch-less technology, with the help of which passengers can scan a QR code displayed on each kiosk and capture the screen of self check-in kiosk on their mobile phones to complete check-in and receive the print of boarding card and baggage tags for bag drop in no time.

All these kiosks are capable of dispensing both boarding cards and baggage tags for the check-in luggage for all major airlines.