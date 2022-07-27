There’s no emergency hospital in Uttara Kannada, and residents are fed up

In 2019, when HD Kumaraswamy was the Chief Minister of Karnataka, he had assured the residents that he was considering their plea for a multi-speciality hospital. Nothing has happened since then.

news Health

A day after hashtag #NoHospitalNoVote trended on social media demanding a trauma care centre and multi-specialty hospital in Uttara Kannada district, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar took to Twitter on Monday, July 25, assuring that he would discuss the matter with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. On Sunday, a social media campaign for an emergency hospital was launched, capturing the attention of the entire state.

Despite being one of the state's largest districts, Uttara Kannada residents have been taking to social media platforms to point that the district lacks an emergency or well-equipped multi-specialty hospital, forcing many to travel to Mangaluru or Manipal for treatment, endangering the lives of those who require immediate care. The recent ambulance accident in particular has drawn attention to the lack of advanced medical care in Uttara Kannada district. Four people were killed after an ambulance, which was transporting a patient from Honnavar of Uttara Kannada district to a private hospital in Udupi, crashed into the Shiroor toll gate on July 20. CCTV visuals later showed that the ambulance was trying to avoid a cow sitting in the middle of its path. Meanwhile, residents of the district have pointed out that if there had been an emergency hospital in the district, the ambulance could have taken the patients there itself. The accident also sparked calls for an emergency hospital in Uttara Kannada district.

Every time there is an emergency case in Uttara Kannada, residents are forced to rush patients to distances far off — at least two hours away — putting people’s lives in grave danger. Congress spokesperson Nivedith Alva told TNM, "The super-specialty hospital nearest to Karwar is in Goa — Goa Medical College — which is at least two hours away. In the event of serious road accidents and frequent emergencies, patients need to be rushed to Dharwad, Hubli, Belgaum, Udupi, Mangaluru or Goa. We need both hands on the deck, the government and the private sector have to come together and establish trauma centres in the district.”

Read: ‘No hospital no vote’: Uttara Kannada residents take campaign for healthcare online

For the past many years, appeals by Uttara Kannada residents for a proper multi-speciality hospital have gone unheard. In 2019, when HD Kumaraswamy was the Chief Minister of Karnataka, he had assured the residents that he was considering their plea for a multi-speciality hospital. “It has come to my attention that there is a campaign going on highlighting the need for a well-equipped hospital in Uttara Kannada district. In this regard, a report will be submitted by the officials of the health department and necessary action will be taken,” Kumaraswamy had said in 2019. The Kumaraswamy-led government had also set aside Rs 150 crore in the state budget for 2019-2020, to construct a 450-bed hospital and hostel buildings at Karwar Institute of Medical Sciences. However, this was never done.

Letters of appeal accessed by TNM show that consistent requests have been made over the past five years to build an emergency trauma centre at the Karwar Medical Institute. However, from the Kumaraswamy government to the BS Yediyurappa government to the current Basavaraj Bommai government, no necessary action has been taken. Letters have also been sent to the Karnataka government seeking Rs 120 crore for the necessary facilities at the Karwar Institute of Medical Sciences.

Prashanth Karki, a social activist from Uttara Kannada, said that the residents will not stop protesting until a full-scale action plan in this regard is developed and implemented. “We have only received empty promises from both the Kumaraswamy and BS Yediyurappa governments,” he said.

Karwar MLA Roopali Naik said the major reason for this delay is the lack of human resources. “What is the point of a multi-specialty hospital, if most good doctors and surgeons won’t stay in the district? I have been requesting a trauma care centre at the Karwar Institute of Medical Sciences for quite a few years now. After the gruesome ambulance at the Shiroor toll gate, I stand by the residents’ demand for emergency healthcare. The works for a hospital in Ankola is in progress and we hope the chief minister will soon announce the development of an emergency unit in the district.”

The social media campaign by the citizens has once again found support from opposition parties in the state. Former Chief Ministers Kumaraswamy and Siddaramaiah took to social media to amplify the demands of the residents for proper advanced healthcare in the district. "There are only a few well-equipped hospitals in the state. The people in need of emergency care have to travel to Bengaluru, Mangaluru, Mysuru, or Belagavi. This amounts to healthcare discrimination. The government announced during COVID-19 that all hospitals would be upgraded, but nothing has happened. How many more people have to die on the roads,” asked Kumaraswamy.

Congress leader and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah tweeted on Sunday, “I fully support the struggle of the people of Uttara Kannada for a well-equipped emergency treatment system. I urge the Union and state governments to listen to the grievances of the people with an open mind and work towards solving the problem,” he wrote.

After the recent Twitter campaign, state Health Minister K Sudhakar agreed that Uttara Kannada district requires a multi-specialty hospital and trauma care centre. “I will discuss it with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai,” he wrote on Monday. It is now to be seen whether residents’ long-pending demand is fulfilled this year.