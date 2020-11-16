â€˜Thenmozhi BAâ€™ Tamil TV serial actor Selvarathinam hacked to death in Chennai

The incident took place in the cityâ€™s MGR Nagar in the wee hours of Sunday.

news Crime

In a shocking incident, well-known Tamil television actor Selvarathinam was hacked to death at MGR Nagar in Chennai on Sunday. Selvarathinam (41) was known mainly for his role as the antagonist on the television show Thenmozhi BA. According to reports, the actor, who came to India as a refugee from Sri Lanka, was staying with his friend Mani, an assistant director. He received a call and left the place without giving much information to Mani.

A little while later, Mani received a call informing him that Selvarathinam had been hacked to death. Mani immediately alerted the police who rushed to the spot. Selvarathinamâ€™s body was then sent to the Royapettah Government Hospital for post mortem. The incident took place in the wee hours of Sunday.

According to initial investigations, CCTV visuals from the spot where Selvarathinam was murdered show a group of four men moving about in a suspicious manner. The four seem to have arrived in an auto rickshaw and CCTV footage shows that they argued with Selvarathinam before attacking him.

Selvarathinam, who had fled Sri Lanka as a refugee, is survived by his wife and children, who live in Virudhunagar. The actor was part of movies and television serials in supporting roles for the past 10 years. Thenmozhi BA serial has been airing on Vijay TV since August 2019. It is the remake of the Star Bharat Hindi TV series Nimki Mukhiya. Actor Jacqueline, who also appeared in Nayantharaâ€™s Kolamavu Kokila, plays the lead role in the serial about a young girl who balances her political life, as the village president, along with her personal life. Selvarathinam played an important role as the villain in this television serial.

The police are investigating the motive behind Selvarathinamâ€™s murder and are on the lookout for the men who did it.