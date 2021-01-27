Theatre owners, distributors urge ‘Master’ crew to delay OTT release

The movie makers have announced that Master will premiere on Amazon Prime on January 29.

Flix OTT release

Theatre associations and distributors across Tamil Nadu have expressed disappointment over the release of actor Vijay's latest film Master on OTT platform Amazon Prime. The concerned parties have urged the movie makers to delay the release of the film, which came out in theatres on January 14. The makers of Master on Tuesday announced that the movie will officially be released online on January 29.

M Subramaniam, president of Tamil Nadu theatre and multiplex owners association, said, “We are conducting talks with the producer of the movie regarding the release on OTT platforms. We have requested him to delay the release.It’s just 10 days since the movie released in theaters and they are still running.”

“We have also asked for other options from the producer. So, we are hopeful of reaching a conclusion and we will discuss this further on Thursday,” he said.

The President of Chennai-Kancheepuram -Thiruvallur District Film Distributors Association, TR Rajendran said, “The Producers have called for a meeting tonight. Following which they will come to a conclusion, once they announce their decision I’ll talk about our stand.”

The movie Master written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Xavier Britto will premier on Amazon Prime from January 29. Talking about the release, Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Head, Content, Amazon Prime Video, India said, the company is glad to have the opportunity to bring one of the most anticipated Tamil movie of the year Master to the Prime members in India and across 240 countries across the globe.

The movie starring actor Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi was released on January 13 during Pongal season. Earlier, there were rumours that the movie Master will directly be streamed on OTT platforms during the pandemic. However, the makers of the movie and actor Vijay clarified that they do not want to premier the movie but they want to release the movie in theatres.

The movie also stars actors including Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, and Arjun Das.