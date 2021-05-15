Tharun Moorthyâ€™s Malayalam thriller â€˜Operation Javaâ€™ now streaming on Zee5

'Operation Java', starring Balu Varghese, Shine Tom Chacki, Vinayakan and Lukman, among others, had hit the big screens on February 12, 2021.

Flix Mollywood

Malayalam movie Operation Java is now streaming on OTT platform Zee5. Released on the platform on May 15, Operation Java has been helmed by filmmaker Tharun Moorthy. The movie stars an ensemble cast which includes popular actors Balu Varghese, Shine Tom Chacko, Vinayakan and Lukman. The film is bankrolled by Padma Uday under the banner of V Cinemas International. Operation Java hit the big screen in February this year. Other actors such as Irshad, Binu Pappu, Mamitha Baiju, Prashanth Alexander, Dhanya Ananya, Dinesh Prabhakar, Johny Antony and P Balachandran among those seen in supporting roles in the film.

Operation Java has music by composer Jakes Bejoy. Faiz Siddik has been roped in as the cinematographer, while Nishadh Yusuf is on board as the editor for the project. Operation Java is inspired from real life incidents. Major portions of the movie was shot in Thiruvananthapuram, Vaikom and Tamil Nadu.

Tharun, who made his directorial debut with Operation Java, also wrote the screenplay for the film. He was a former assistant professor of Computer Science and Engineering in a college but later opted to be an advertisement filmmaker. It was popular screenwriter John Paul Puthusery who encouraged Tharun to direct a feature film after reading the short film he scripted.

The thriller tracks an investigation undertaken by the cyber cell police station in Kochi. Antony and Vinay Dasan join the cyber cell as new employees and help the team solve the case. Operation Java has garnered positive reviews from fans and critics alike. The film explores the themes of cybercrime and unemployment in detail.

Watch the trailer of â€˜Operation Javaâ€™ here:

Balu Varghese was last seen in the 2021 Malayalam movie Tsunami. Directed by Lal and Lal Jr, and written by Lal, Tsunami starred Balu Varghese, Innocent, Mukesh, Suresh Krishna, Aju Varghese, and Aaradya Ann in significant roles.