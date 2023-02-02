Tharun Bhascker announces his next film with actor Brahmanandam

The filmmaker-actor made the announcement on the occasion of actor Bharmanandam’s birthday on February 1.

news Tollywood

Telugu filmmaker-actor, Tharun Bhascker is back with his next film, which is being touted as a crime comedy. On the occasion of Telugu actor Brahmanadam’s birthday on Wednesday, February 1, Tharun announced that Brahmanadam is one of the main characters in the film.

The filmmaker took to social media and wrote a post saying, “There are 8 main characters in this film, no heroes or heroines. When I was supposed to cast I had immense pressure. The pressure of working with a star was becoming a burden & I didn’t want to fall prey to that. This is a crime comedy and say it with me - who’s the star of comedy? The OG meme god? Re-Introducing Mr.Brahmi ! Like never before.”

Tharun further added that Brahmi would be seen in a new avatar, who would be playing a relatable character from our homes, which is Thatha (Grand father). “VaradhaRaju is the mean old grandpa who you’ll have a love-hate relationship with. Stuck to his wheelchair with a disposable urine attachment, the man’s only superpower is sarcasm.”

The post added that the audience will get to watch him deliver a fine performance which would be subtle yet immensely funny, referring to his old dialogues from previous movies.

Brahmanadam is a 67-year-old veteran actor in the Telugu film industry, who has been immensely popular for his comedy roles for almost four decades. He started his career with a Telugu movie, Chantabbai with Chiranjeevi and Suhasini in the lead roles in 1986 and went on to do comic roles in hundreds of films. At one point of time in Tollywood, there used to be no film without Brahamanandam in it. However, in recent times, he has not been active in films, apart from cameo appearances occasionally.

Meanwhile, Tharun Bhascker is known for his last film Ee Nakaraniki Emaindi, a dark comedy, which has gained good response from the audience, who have been demanding the filmmaker to come up with part 2. Tharun started his film career with Pelli Choopulu (2016), starring Vijay Devarakonda and Ritu Varma in the lead roles.