â€˜Thank you for the memoriesâ€™: Sai Pallavi shares photos from sets of Shyam Singha Roy

The actor shared behind-the-scenes (BTS) pictures from Shyam Singha Roy on her Instagram on Monday, January 24.

Flix Tollywood

Actor Sai Pallavi, who appeared in the role of Maitreyi aka Rosie, a devadasi woman from Bangladesh in Nani-starrer Shyam Singha Roy penned an emotional note thanking her team. The actor shared behind-the-scenes (BTS) pictures from Shyam Singha Roy on her Instagram on Monday, January 24. Sharing stunning images from the sets, she extended her gratitude to the team. "Dear team, I'm not just thankful for the success of the film, but also for getting to watch you cinephiles (wish I could find a term more intense) in action. Thank you for the memories," she captioned the photos. Shyam Singha Roy is helmed by Rahul Sankrityan.

Sai Pallavi's pictures from the movie have now become viral, as her adorable poses have attracted the attention of her fans and followers on Instagram. For some of the pictures, Sai Pallavi has given credit to Neeraja Kona, her costume designer, who clicked these photos for her. The actor posted the photos on January 24 to indicate that the film has completed a month since its theatrical release.

Set partly in West Bengal of the 70s and present-day Hyderabad, the film is based on the theme of reincarnation. The film garnered positive responses from fans when it hit the big screens on December 24 last year, ahead of Christmas. It started streaming on Over-the-top (OTT) platform Netflix from January 21 this year. Sai Pallaviâ€™s dance numbers from the film were well received by fans. The film also stars actors Krithi Shetty and Madonna Sebastian in important roles.

The star cast also includes actors Jisshu Sengupta, Rahul Ravindran, Murali Sharma and Abhinav Gomatam in significant roles. The technical team includes Satyadev Jenga as the writer, Naveen Nooli as the editor. Sanu John is on board as the cinematographer, while Mickey J Meyer was roped in as the music composer.

READ: How the devadasi system is depicted in Nani and Sai Pallaviâ€™s Shyam Singha Roy

Shyam Singha Roy review: Nani-Sai Pallavi film is engrossing, well-acted