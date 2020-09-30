Thangar Bachan clarifies that he is not part of 'Maru Malarchi 2'

Director Thangar Bachan has clarified that he will not be a part of the Maru Malarchi 2 project. There were reports doing the rounds that the ace director will be associated with the sequel but he has now put an end to the rumours.

In an interview to a leading Tamil magazine, Thangar Bachan had said that during the six months of lockdown he has developed two stories and is looking forward to wield the megaphone. The director added that he had developed a story in 13 days and shared that it will be talked about for years to come when made into a film.

It may be noted here that Maru Malarchi, directed by Bharathi, hit the silver screens in the year 1998 and it turned out to be a massive hit. The film starred Mammootty, Devayani, Ranjith and Mansoor Ali Khan in lead roles, with Manorama, Kalabhavan Mani, R Sundarrajan, Major Sundararajan, Vivek and Pandu in the supporting roles. The film was bankrolled by Henry under the banner Pangaj Productions. The technical crew of this film comprised of SA Rajkumar for music, Thangar Bachan for cinematography and VT Vijayan and B Lenin for editing.

Thangar Bachan last directed the critically acclaimed Tamil film Kalavaadiya Pozhuthugal which had Prabhu Deva in the lead role. Kalavaadiya Pozhuthugal was a romantic drama and also starred Bhumika Chawla, Prakash Raj, Inbanila and Ganja Karuppu in supporting roles. Sathyaraj made a guest appearance in the film as Periyar EV Ramasamy, reprising his role he had done in Periyar.

Thangar Bachan, besides directing the film, also handled the camera while Bharathwaj composed the music and B Lenin and CS Prem took care of the editing. The film was produced by K Karunamoorthy and C Arunpandian under the banner Ayngaran International.

Thangar Bachan’s Takku Mukku Tikku Thalam is currently in production. The film’s shooting was wrapped up last year and is awaiting its release. Takku Mukku Tikku Thalam is a comedy thriller that will have Thangar Bachan’s son Vijith Bachan making his acting debut.

This comedy film also stars Munishkanth and Milana Nagaraj in the lead roles with Mansoor Ali Khan in a pivotal role. The music for the film composed is by Dharan Kumar while cinematography is by Prabu Dhayalan and Siva Bhaskaran and editing is by Sabu Joseph VJ.

(Content provided by Digital Native)