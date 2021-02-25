'Thalapathy 65' will be a pan-Indian project: Cinematographer Manoj Paramahamsa

This film is being directed by Nelson Dilip Kumar.

Flix Kollywood

Cinematographer Manoj Paramahamsa has confirmed that he’s on-board Vijay’s next film with director Nelson Dilip Kumar. Manoj confirmed the news via a tweet which has now gone viral. Manoj wrote on his Twitter page: “Excited to start yet another journey with this wonderful human being loved by the entire state and very soon by the entire nation! Looking forward to work from where we left #nanban. kindling the memory lane. #thlapathy65 going to be an pan India affair! Get ready folks (sic).”

The project marks Manoj’s reunion with Vijay after a decade. The duo had previously worked together in the latter’s film Nanban, a Tamil remake of 3 Idiots. Manoj made his debut as a cinematographer with Tamil thriller Eeram. It was his collaboration with filmmaker Gautham Menon in Vinnaithandi Varuvaaya that really got his work noticed. He’s recently worked on Prabhas’s upcoming romantic drama Radhe Shyam.

Excited to start yet another journey with this wonderful human being loved by the entrie state and very soon by the entire nation !.... looking forward to work from where we left #nanban kindleing the memory lane #thlapathy65 going to be an pan india affair ! Get ready folks ... pic.twitter.com/QLoDNPovio — manoj paramahamsa (@manojdft) February 25, 2021

Thalapathy 65 will mark the first-time collaboration of Vijay and Nelson. The team is aiming to release it for Pongal festival next year. The team is currently in the process of signing the rest of the cast and crew. The makers are yet to officially announce the cast details however, multiple reports have confirmed that Pooja Hegde has been signed as the leading lady where Arun Vijay has been roped in to play the antagonist.

Anirudh has been confirmed to compose music. His work played a crucial role in the success of Nelson's last film Kolamavu Kokila. Nelson is currently busy with the post-production of his upcoming release Doctor, which marks the Tamil debut of Priyanka Mohan. Doctor stars Sivakarthikeyan in the lead and it’s tipped to be another dark comedy like Nelson’s debut film.

Meanwhile, Vijay is basking in the success of his latest release Master, which has grossed over Rs 300 crore worldwide. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Master starred Vijay as a flawed professor who locks horns with a local rowdy who uses young criminals from a home to commit bigger crimes. Master, which also stars Malavika Mohanan, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj and Andrea Jeremiah, was produced by Xavier Britto.

Though the film has opened in theatres in northern pockets on January 15, the film is set to be remade in Hindi. Endemol Shine India, Cine1 Studios and 7 Screens have announced they have acquired the rights to adapt the Tamil film.

(Content provided by Digital Native)