Vijay is currently shooting for 'Master' with director Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Filmmaker Sudha Kongara, who made a splash with her maiden film Irudhi Suttru a few years ago, is among the few filmmakers to watch out for in Tamil cinema today. Having recently teamed up with Suriya in Soorarai Pottru, Sudha is most likely to team up with Thalapathy Vijay next for a yet-to-be titled film. Currently dubbed as Thalapathy 65, it will be bankrolled by Sun Pictures. The film is expected to be officially announced soon. If everything goes as per plan, Thalapathy 65 will release on Pongal 2021.



Vijay is currently shooting for Master with director Lokesh Kanagaraj of Managaram and Kaithi fame. Tipped to be a gangster drama, there are rumours that the film will feature Vijay in the role of a college professor with a violent past. The film will be predominantly shot against a college backdrop. It’ll be the first time Vijay will be seen playing a professor; however, he has played a gangster in AL Vijay’s Thalaivaa, which was a box-office dud.



The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi who has been roped in to play the antagonist and he’s believed to be essaying a deadly character. Malavika Mohanan, last seen playing a key role in Karthik Subbaraj’s Petta, has been signed as the leading lady. The film also stars Andrea, Arjun Das, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj and 96 fame Gouri Kishan in important roles.

Bankrolled by Xavier Britto under XB Film Creators banner, the film will have music by Anirudh Ravichander. The film is scheduled to release on April 9, 2020, in both Tamil and Telugu.



Meanwhile, director Sudha Kongara awaits the release of Suriya's Soorarai Pottru, a film based on the life of Captain GR Gopinath – founder of the budget airline Air Deccan. Being produced by Suriya’s 2D Entertainment, the film marks the southern debut of well-known Bollywood producer Guneet Monga, who will be co-producing this project. The film was initially scheduled for release on 9 April 2020, but the latest reports suggest that it will hitting the screens on April 14th to coincide with Tamil New Year.

