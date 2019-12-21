'Thalapathy 64': Vijay shoots a song sequence for Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial

Kollywood

The movie, tentatively titled 'Thalapathy 64', is touted to be a gangster drama.

Actor Vijay, who is acting in a movie directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, recently shot a song sequence for his untitled movie with the director. The movie, tentatively titled Thalapathy 64, is touted to be a gangster drama.

Filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj, who made a splash with his maiden film Maanagaram a few years ago and earned critical and commercial success with his most recent film Kaithi, has teamed up with Ilaya Thalapathy Vijay for his next movie. The shooting of the film commenced recently in Delhi and the team is currently camped in Shimoga for the last couple of weeks, where Vijay is understood to have shot a song sequence. The song was shot on Friday and was choreographed by Sathish.

Vijay is tipped to have a very dark role as a ruthless gangster in this film. The last movie in which Vijay played the role of a gangster was AL Vijay’s Thalaivaa, which failed at the box office. Malavika Mohanan has been roped in to pair up with Vijay in this entertainer. The film also stars Shanthnu Bhagyaraj, Lintu Rony, Arjun Das, Sriman, Srinath, Sanjeev Gouri Kishan, Brigida and VJ Ramya in supporting roles.

Bankrolled by Xavier Britto under his banner XB Creators, the film will have music by Anirudh Ravichander, who is reuniting with Vijay after AR Murugadoss’s Kaththi. Sathyan Sooryan is handling the camera work while Philomin Raj is in charge of editing.

Lokesh Kanakaraj’s last directorial was Kaithi, which clashed with Vijay’s Bigil at the box office this Diwali. Starring Karthi in the lead role, Kaithi had Narain playing an important character. Sam CS composed the tunes for Kaithi while Sathyan Sooryan taking care of cinematography. Philomin Raj was the editor for Kaithi as well. SR Prakash Babu and SR Prabhu bankrolled the film under the banner Dream Warrior Pictures.

Meanwhile actor Vijay’s last outing was Bigil, directed by Atlee Kumar with Nayanthara playing the female lead. AR Rahman had composed the tunes for this flick. GK Vishnu was the cinematographer and Anthony L Ruben was the editor of Bigil. Bigil was bankrolled by AGS Entertainments.

(Content provided by Digital Native)