'Thadam' to be remade in Hindi with Siddharth Malhotra?

'Thadam' is currently being remade in Telugu under the title Red with Ram playing the lead role.

Flix Bollywood

Tamil film Thadam, which had Arun Vijay in the lead role, was an action crime thriller film that was written and directed by Magizh Thirumeni and produced by Inder Kumar under the banner Redhan – The Cinema People. The film had Arun Vijay, Tanya Hope, and Vidya Pradeep playing the main leads. The music was composed by Arun Raj, with cinematography by Gopinath and editing by NB Srikanth.

According to reports, Thadam is all set to be remade in Hindi and Siddharth Malhotra has been roped in to reprise the role done by Arun Vijay. He will be playing a double role in this flick and the filmmakers are currently in the process of creating two looks for the lead star. Vardhan Ketkar, who has been the Assistant Director on films like Brothers and Mubarakan, will be wielding the megaphone for this venture. The shooting of this film will commence in June this year.



In the meantime, Siddharth will be focussing on the upcoming Inder Kumar directorial, which has Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles.



Siddharth currently has Shershaah in post-production. Directed by Vishnuvardhan and written by Sandeep Shrivastava, this film is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Shabbir Boxwala, Ajay Shah and Himanshu Gandhi. Sidharth Malhotra plays dual roles in this flick as well. Shershaah is scheduled to be released on July 3, 2020.

Directed by Kishore Tirumala and produced by Sravanthi Ravikishore under the banner Sri Sravanthi Movies, this action thriller will have three heroines in the star cast - Nivetha Pethuraj, Malavika Sharma and Amritha Aiyer. The technical crew of the Telugu version includes Mani Sharma for music, Sameer Reddy for cinematography and Junaid Siddiqui for editing.



