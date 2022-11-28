Tension in Telangana after YS Sharmila’s bus set on fire allegedly by TRS workers

YSRTP members alleged that the bus which Sharmila was using to rest during her ongoing Praja Prasthanam padayatra was attacked and burnt down by the members of the ruling TRS.

An attack on YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) leader YS Sharmila's convoy allegedly by the supporters of ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), and her subsequent arrest by the police, triggered tension during her padayatra in Warangal district on Monday, November 28. Police stopped Sharmila's padayatra and detained her, along with YSRTP leaders and workers accompanying her in Chennaraopeta mandal. YSRTP cadres tried to resist the arrests and raised slogans against the police and the TRS government. The police used mild force to control the situation.

Sharmila, sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, was detained after she allegedly made certain objectionable comments about TRS MLA P Sudershan Reddy. Sharmila questioned the police about taking her into custody instead of arresting those who attacked her bus. YSRTP alleged that the bus which Sharmila was using to rest during her ongoing Praja Prasthanam padayatra was attacked and burnt down by the members of the ruling TRS party.

The attackers also damaged cars belonging to YSR Telangana Party leaders. The incident happened near Lingagiri village, under Chennaraopeta mandal in Warangal district. Sharmila was participating in the padayatra on its 223rd day when a group of men allegedly chanting pro-TRS slogans reached the place where the caravan was halted and torched it.

"For the past 223 days, my Party leaders and representatives and I are holding a peaceful padayatra to highlight the plight of various sections of people in Telangana. Our rising popularity has jolted Chief Minister KCR and his party men, who want to stop me at any cost," Sharmila said.

The daughter of former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy said that it is highly unfortunate that some police officers are siding with the ruling party and disrupting “our efforts to reach the people and raise their issues.” The Praja Prasthanam padayatra has so far crossed the 3,500 km mark, covering 75 Assembly segments in the state. Sharmila has covered 1863 villages under 208 mandals and 61 municipalities along with four municipal corporations, so far.