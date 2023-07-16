Tension prevails in Andhra village after teacher is allegedly killed by contractor and gang

Agitated residents of the village and family attacked the house of Maradana Venkata Naidu, the alleged accused behind the crime.

news Crime

Tension prevailed in Uddavolu village in Vizianagaram district in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday, July 16, following the murder of Agireddy Krishna (58), a government school teacher. Agitated residents of the village and family attacked the house of Maradana Venkata Naidu, the alleged accused behind the crime. The residents threatened to burn Venkata Naiduâ€™s family, if the police did not arrest him. The teacher was killed over political rivalry in the village, police said.

On Saturday morning, July 15, Krishna, who was on his way to work on a motorcycle, was hit from the rear by a Bolero car near Kothapet, Rajam mandal.

According to the police, Venkata Naidu, who was a building contractor, suffered a loss of Rs 2 crore because of Krishnaâ€™s intervention. Venkata Naidu earned a government contract to build houses in the village. However, Krishna stalled the process, causing a huge financial loss of Rs 2 crore to Venkata Naidu.

Naidu vowed to seek vengeance against Krishna by eliminating him. As planned, Naidu along with his family members plotted Krishnaâ€™s death and studied his movements, police revealed.

According to reports, Krishna was previously a member of Telugu Desam Party while Venkata Naidu was from the YSR Congress Party. Both of them were at loggerheads over several issues. And recently, though Krishna inclined towards YSRCP, their rivalry did not end.

On the day of the murder, Venkata Naiduâ€™s brother Maradana Mohan Rao got to know that Krishna was leaving to work from home. Mohan Rao along with one Reddy Ramu followed his motorcycle and knocked him over. Realising that the victim was still breathing, both the accused beat him to death with an iron road and fled from the crime spot leaving their car behind.

Police have arrested four accused in the murder of Krishna. Mohan Rao has been listed as the primary accused, Reddy Ramu as accused no. 2, Venkata Naidu as accused no. 3 and Maradana Rama Swamy as accused no. 4. Maradana Ganapathi who has been listed as accused no. 5 in the crime has been absconding.

As tension prevails in Uddavolu, District Superintendent of Police, M Deepika said that they have arranged a police picket in the village to avoid any untoward incident. Appealing to the protestors against violence, she assured that all the accused involved in the crime will be punished. She said that they are collecting all the evidence against the accused so that they can be convicted for their crime.