Tension in Mangaluru after shop owner stabbed to death, Section 144 imposed

The movement of people in groups of five and more has been banned for two days under the limits of four police stations, after Jaleelâ€™s death on December 24.

news Crime

A 45-year-old man named Jaleel was allegedly stabbed to death at Katipalla in Surathkal police station limits in Mangaluru on the night of Saturday, December 24. Mangaluru Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar on Sunday clamped prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in Surathkal and adjoining areas, in the wake of the incident. The deceased Jaleel was the owner of a fancy shop. He was at his shop in Katipalla when two persons allegedly attacked him around 8 pm on Saturday. He was immediately rushed to a hospital nearby, where he succumbed to injuries.

Police said further investigation is in progress to find the motive behind the killing and those behind it. According to the police, the movement of people in groups of five and more from 6 am on Sunday, December 25 to 6 am on December 27 has been banned in the jurisdiction of Surathkal, Panambur, Bajpe and Kavoor police station limits. However, this will not apply to Christmas celebrations, religious programmes and emergency services, they said.

The sale of liquor is prohibited in the four areas mentioned above till 10 am on December 27. Industries and other commercial establishments were asked to shut down by 6 pm on December 25 and 26. Shouting of provocative slogans is also banned. However, the Commissioner mentioned that the curbs will not apply to Christmas celebrations and emergency services.

After the attack on Saturday night, Jaleel was rushed to Srinivas Institute of Medical Sciences, where he was declared dead on arrival. The body was then shifted to AJ Institute of Medical Sciences for postmortem. Further investigation is underway.

With PTI inputs