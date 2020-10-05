Tension at Hyderabad's JNTU as police foil NSUI protest for exam cancellation

Students also demanded a 50% waiver of fees, in the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic.

news Protest

Mild tension prevailed outside Hyderabad's Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) after the National Students Union of India (NSUI) and other students attempted to stage a protest, which was foiled by the local police. The students demanded the mass promotion of Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech) and B.Pharm (Bachelor of Pharmacy) students from colleges affiliated to the university and a 50% waiver of fees, in the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recently, even as the students opposed JNTUâ€™s decision to conduct exams for first, second and third year students from mid-October, it said that it will go ahead with its plans. Earlier, students gave multiple representations to university authorities seeking promotion of students on the basis of internal performances.

Monday's flash protest by students drew a harsh response from the local police, who were seen on camera, lathi charging and detaining them. According to NSUI, around 70 students were detained at Kukatpally Housing Board (KPHB) police station. At one point, police dragged back students who started scaling the gates. Students had held a similar protest at Sri Indu College of Engineering and Technology earlier this week.

Telangana NSUI President Venkat Balmoor condemned the policeâ€™s action on the students and stated that that lathicharge on a peaceful protest was unwarranted. He alleged that police used force to evict them though they had come to discuss the issues of students peacefully.

Taking to Twitter, Venkat said, "Every time we protest peacefully to condemn the TRS government, the police are beating us ruthlessly. The police are treating us if we are some anti-social elements. Even if they fire on us, we will never back down till our demands are met."

He further alleged that several people were 'dragged' into KPHB police station by force, forgetting that they were students. Speaking to TNM, Abhinay Goud, NSUI state general secretary, said, "We condemn this act of mistreatment of students by the police. All the students should be released immediately."

Abhinay Goud further added, "University should withdraw the plans for holding exams and promote students based on internal performance beside giving a 50% fee waiver as everyoneâ€™s incomes and livelihood was affected due to pandemic."

It is not the first time that the Telangana NSUI has protested over exam cancellation. Earlier in August, they held a flash protest and made a bid to jump into Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's official residence, which was foiled.