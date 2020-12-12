Tension in Andhra's Chittoor as TDP and YSRCP workers clash

TDP state president K Atchannaidu alleged that about 200 YSRCP workers suddenly started throwing stones at the vehicles when they reached Angallu.

news Politics

Tension prevailed as Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and YSRCP party workers clashed at Angallu crossroad in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh on Friday. A senior TDP leader suffered a head injury and four cars were damaged when their convoy was attacked, allegedly by ruling YSR Congress party workers.

The incident occurred at Angallu crossroads when the TDP leaders were returning from B Kothakota village after consoling the family of a party worker who died recently. Some media persons who tried to film the violence were also allegedly attacked. The camera and mobile phone of a Telugu television channel reporter were allegedly broken.

TDP general secretary Nallari Kishore Kumar Reddy, Madhu Babu and three others who were part of the convoy suffered minor injuries. TDP state president K Atchannaidu alleged that about 200 YSRCP workers suddenly started throwing stones at the vehicles when they reached Angallu. Four cars, including that of Kishore Kumar Reddy and Kadapa district TDP leader Srinivasulu Reddy were damaged in the stone-pelting, he said.

Senior leader R Madhubabu suffered a head injury while some TDP men were also injured, he said.

Police intervened and dispersed the party workers who allegedly attacked the convoy. The TDP leaders then sat on a protest at the spot demanding action against those who attacked the convoy, choking traffic along the route.

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu condemned the attack and called for the arrest of those responsible. He spoke to Kishore and other leaders over the phone and enquired about the incident. The TDP chief said that the latest attack held a mirror to the fascist and oppressive regime being run by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy in Andhra Pradesh.

There was no rule of law in the state, he said, adding that miscreants were going on a rampage across the state, confident that they could get away scot-free. The former Chief Minister demanded that the police take steps to ensure such incidents do not recur.