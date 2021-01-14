Tennis player Andy Murray contracts COVID-19 weeks before Aus Open

He is currently in isolation is Surrey and is reported to be in good health.

news Coronavirus

Scottish tennis player Andy Murray tested positive for coronavirus just a month before Australian Open. The tennis player has gone into isolation at his home in Surrey and he is said to be in good health.

According to a report, those who were in contact with the sportsperson recently were traced and all of them have been asked to isolate themselves for the next 10 days.

The former world No 1 champion was supposed to reach Australia this week for the first Grand Slam on February 8. He was also expected to undergo quarantine for two weeks in Australia ahead of tournament, as per his schedule.

Special flights with coaches and players from across the world, flying at a capacity of 25%, have started leaving to Australia. Strict COVID-19 protocols are put in place. Players have been instructed to travel with a negative COVID-19 test, and they will have to undergo testing again after landing in Australia. The players are given five hours each for practicing during their quarantine period.

However, even though Murrayâ€™s positive test result came so close to the Australian Open, the champion has still expressed hope that he will compete in February.

According to Skysports, Murray and his team are working closely to find a solution to allow him to compete in the Australian Grand Slam tournament.

In 2019, Murray underwent a hip surgery, which hindered his career. However, after the surgery, he bounced back and won a tournament in Antwerp in 2020. Murray currently holds the world ranking of 123.