Ten Telangana farmers stranded as rivulet overflows, rescued using helicopters

Telangana has been receiving heavy rainfall for the past four days, with many parts of erstwhile Warangal district witnessing flooding.

news Weather

Ten farmers stuck in agriculture fields after a rivulet flooded following heavy rains in Telanganaâ€™s Jayashankar-Bhupalpally district were rescued on Saturday with the help of two helicopters. The farmers from Kundanpally village in the district had gone for agricultural work and were stuck in their fields as the water level in a rivulet, locally known as â€˜Chali vaguâ€™, increased, according to an official release.

After coming to know about the incident, Panchayat Raj Minister Dayakar Rao and ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLA Gandra Venkata Ramana Reddy spoke to state Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao, who directed rescue measures to be taken up immediately.

Dayakar Rao and the MLA spoke to the district Collector and also police officials with regard to carrying out a rescue operation. Finally, the 10 farmers were rescued by pressing two helicopters into service.

Dayakar Rao appreciated the team which rescued the farmers and thanked Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and KTR for the quick response.

Meanwhile, the Chief Ministerâ€™s Office in a press release said that a high alert has been sounded in erstwhile Warangal district (as it existed prior to the reorganisation of districts) as rivulets and other water bodies were overflowing due to incessant rains during the last four days.

Some low-lying areas were inundated and roads have suffered damage due to floodwaters.

Dayakar Rao, who held a teleconference with public representatives and officials, said that 2,600 people living in low-lying areas in Warangal Urban district have been shifted to safer places. He said disaster response force teams are being pressed into service in Warangal district, among other rescue and relief measures.

He appealed to the people not to venture out of their homes.

Meanwhile, neighbouring Andhra Pradesh is also witnessing flooding as the swollen Godavari river inundated several â€˜lankaâ€™ (island) villages in East and West Godavari districts and severed road communication links. The Jagan Mohan Reddy government has deployed teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).

(With PTI inputs)