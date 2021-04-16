Ten new COVID-19 Care Centres to open across Bengaluru as cases rise

On April 15, Bengaluru reported 10,497 COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike since the pandemic began.

Ten new COVID-19 Care Centres will be started in Bengaluru to cater to the increasing number of people who are testing positive for the coronavirus, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said on Thursday. The centres that will come up in hotels, hostels, private hospitals, colleges, wedding halls will be made operational in three days, added the Commissioner.

On April 15, Bengaluru reported 10,497 COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike since the pandemic began. According to a report in The Hindu, the opening of these centres will make 1,500 more beds available for those who cannot isolate themselves at home. Two operational centres in a convention centre in HAL and Haj Bhavan â€” which have 200 beds each â€” are 70% occupied, civic officials said.

Zonal Commissioners of the BBMP have also been directed to look for other potential venues to set up COVID-19 Care Centres of 50 beds each in the eight zones of Bengaluru. Meanwhile, the civic body is acquiring beds in private hospitals for COVID-19 patients. Health Minister K Sudhakar also warned strict action against private hospitals that do not allot 50% of the bed capacity for COVID-19 treatment.

Hotels have also stepped forward to set up COVID-19 Care Centres like last year. Amid the surging cases, the BBMP in collaboration with Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) has also launched additional helplines for COVID-19-related assistance. Residents can call 1912 to contact the helpline, if they have any queries related to testing, vaccination or medical advice.

Residents can contact the number for direct assistance with blocking hospital beds or admission, obtaining beds in COVID-19 Care Centres, availing the BBMPâ€™s ambulance service or support in case of home isolation as well.