Temple festival organisers, fake medicine maker held in Kerala for breaching COVID-19 rules

Office bearers of temple committees, mosques and churches have also been booked for conducting rituals with mass participation.

Taking stern action against those violating regulations and spreading rumours about novel coronavirus, the Kerala police has booked several people in the state. Among them is a man who tried to sell a fake ‘medicine’ that he claimed would cure those affected by the virus.

The man identified as 49-year old Hamsa from Kasaragod was taking orders for a fake medicine, and was arrested and booked before he could sell it. He claims the concoction was made out of ginger, garlic, biryani masala and water, according to the police. Hamsa is a native of Puthur in the district and lives in Chalai. According to Sub Inspector Vipin of the Vidya Nagar police station he couldn’t sell it as the police booked him before that.

On Saturday evening the Palode police in Thiruvananthapuram also booked a man who returned from the UAE but roamed around despite the direction to be on home quarantine. A native of Thennur near Peringamala, the 54-year old man came back from UAE on March 11.

He ignored the directions received at the airport as well given by the doctors at the Public Health Center Peringammala to be on home quarantine for 14 days. The Palode police, based on information received that he violated the regulations, booked him under IPC 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 118e of Kerala Police Act (causing danger to public or failure in public safety), 73 of Public Health Act (transmitting a virus despite being aware of it), and 51a of Disaster Management Act (obstructing an officer or employee of the government or an authority in the discharge of his functions.)

“He has now been put under quarantine by a team of police as well as health officials on Saturday evening,” Reega AR, of the Palode police station told TNM.

Another person in Kuravilangad in Kottayam who had come from Italy and stepped out while he was supposed to be on home quarantine has been booked.

On Saturday the Malayinkeezh police booked around 30 people including office bearers and members of the temple committee of the Malayinkeezhu Sreekrishna Swami Temple in Thiruvananthapuram for conducting a temple festival with mass participation. The annual festival of the temple held on March 20 saw the participation of around 1,000 people at a time when it has been ordered that no gathering with more than 50 people should be held.

Also, the temple administrator of Peruvanthanam Valliyankavu temple in Idukki and Trichambaram Sreekrishna Temple in Taliparamba in Kannur have also been booked for conducting festivals.

Jama-ath president of the Thadikkad mosque near Anchal in Kollam district has been booked for holding a prayer with around 300 people while office bearers of Juma Masjid of Madakimoola of Kalpetta, Vythiri Wayanad and Neeleswaram in Kasargode have been booked for conducting a ritual with huge people's participation.

Office bearers of St Antony's church in Ollur in Thrissur have been booked for conducting mass prayers breaching regulations. According to the police, all of them had been issued notice not to conduct rituals that have huge gatherings.