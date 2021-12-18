Temperatures in Andhra to drop by 2-4 degrees from normal over next few days: IMD

The near cold wave conditions will be more severe in the interior parts of Rayalaseema, and parts of north coastal Andhra Pradesh including Visakhapatnam.

As Andhra Pradesh shivers under extremely cold conditions, temperatures are likely to fall below normal levels by two to four degree Celsius over the next few days, IMD Amaravati said on Saturday, December 18. A drop of two to four degrees from the normal temperature is likely from December 18 to 22, it said. The drop in temperatures is mainly because of the Northerlies, the dry and cold winds coming from north India, according to director of IMD Amaravati Stella S.

IMD Amaravati said that North Easterly winds are likely to blow at low altitudes along the coast of Andhra Pradesh, while Northerly winds are likely in inland Andhra Pradesh. “It’s not a severe cold wave. A cold wave is when temperatures drop below 4.5 degree Celsius from normal. Right now, the deviation is around 4.1 degrees. It’s near the border, but not exactly a cold wave,” IMD Amaravati director Stella told TNM.

The near cold wave conditions will be more severe in the interior parts of Rayalaseema, and parts of north coastal Andhra Pradesh, she said. “Compared to south coastal Andhra Pradesh, it’ll be more in north coastal Andhra Pradesh, like Kalingapatnam and Vizag, and interiors of Rayalaseema districts,” she said, adding that some parts like Nellore may not see much impact, owing to Easterly winds and moisture.

Weather blogger Sai Praneeth, also known as Andhra Pradesh Weatherman, noted that the temperatures dropped as low as 5.6 degree Celsius on the morning of December 18 in Visakhapatnam district at Chintapalle. In Araku valley, temperatures dropped as low as 6.2 degree Celsius.

#Visakhapatnam Agency Temperatures Today Morning -

---

Chintapalle ARS - 5.6 C

Dumbriguda - 6.1 C

Araku Valley - 6.2 C

Pedabayalu - 6.6 C

Munchingiputtu - 7.9 C

Hukumpeta - 8.3 C



Cold Wave increased a lot Today. Will be shivering now in the Hills. — Andhra Pradesh Weatherman (@APWeatherman96) December 18, 2021

Many parts of Telangana have witnessed a deviation of about one to two degrees from the normal temperature in the past few days. Telangana weather blogger T Balaji shared that Kohir town in Sangareddy district recorded 6.5 degree Celsius at 6 am on December 18, while Rajendranagar in GHMC (Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation) limits recorded 9.0 degree Celsius.