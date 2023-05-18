As temp hits 46 degrees in AP & Telangana, officials tweak field working hours

On May 17, the temperature reached 46 degrees in parts of Nellore and Tirupati districts in Andhra, while Julurpad in Telangana’s Bhadradri Kothagudem district recorded 46.4 degrees.

news Weather

Severe heat wave conditions prevailed in parts of Telangana with the maximum temperature crossing 46 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, May 17. In Andhra Pradesh too, temperatures hit 45 degrees in some parts of Palnadu, Srikakulam, Nellore and Kadapa districts on Thursday, according to the State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA), and are expected to cross 46 degrees in some places in the next couple of days. To tackle the extreme heat, officials said that they have established cool water stations and altered the working hours for government field staff and workers employed under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

Julurpad in Bhadradri Kothagudem district was the hottest place in Telangana on Wednesday, with a maximum temperature of 46.4 degree Celsius, according to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS). Khanapur PS in Khammam, Bayyaram in Mahabubnagar, and Garimellapadu in Bhadradri Kothagudem recorded maximum temperatures of 45.4 degrees, while Mamillagudem (Suryapet) and Nidamanur (Nalgonda) saw mercury rising to 45.2 degree Celsius.

Suryapet Municipality Commissioner P Ramanjula Reddy said that the work timings of the field staff were changed so that they can conclude work and reach home early. “All the field staff will now work from 5 am to 1 pm. We have also established water stations at important junctions for public use,” he said.

In Andhra Pradesh, APSDMA said that the temperatures hit 46 degrees in Nellore district’s Venkatachalam and Tirupati district’s Yerpedu, and 45.9 degrees in Palnadu district’s Narsaraopet on Wednesday. “We have rescheduled the timings of MNREGA workers. We are arranging chali vendrams (cool drinking water stations) at as many places as possible. In government hospitals and primary health centres, we are making sure that adequate oral rehydration solutions (ORS) packages are available,” said Tirupati district Joint Collector DK Balaji.

On Friday, the temperature is expected to reach 46.1 degrees in parts of Parvathipuram Manyam district, and on Saturday, the district is expected to record 46.4 degrees in some places. Parts of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitharama Raju, NTR, Palnadu and Prakasam districts are expected to record 44 to 45 degrees on Friday.

In Telangana, on Wednesday, some places in Jayashankar Bhupalapally and Khammam districts recorded temperatures above 44 degrees Celsius. The met office has forecast that dry conditions will prevail in Telangana over the next three days.

Dr K Nagaratna, head of India Meteorological Department (IMD)’s Hyderabad centre said that the maximum temperature would cross 40 degrees in many places. In the northern and northeastern Telangana, the highest temperature would be above 41 degrees. Hyderabad and adjoining districts are likely to record a maximum temperature of 38-40 degree Celsius.

Meanwhile, health officials said the number of hospitalisations due to sunstroke had increased in different parts of the state due to heat wave conditions. The Health Department has issued an advisory for citizens in view of the heat wave alert issued for the state by IMD. Director of Public Health Dr G Srinivasa Rao has advised people to stay hydrated, stay indoors as much as possible, and avoid direct exposure to sunlight.

As a part of precautionary measures, the government has made arrangements by providing special beds and IV fluids at all the public health facilities, and ORS sachets with ANMs (Auxiliary Nurses and Midwives)/ASHAs (Accredited Social Health Activists)/Anganwadi workers to meet any exigencies.

With IANS inputs