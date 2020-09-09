Telugu TV actor Sravani Kondapalli dies by suicide, family alleges harassment

Sravani’s family has alleged harassment by a certain Devraj Reddy, whom Sravani is believed to have met on TikTok.

Flix Death

Popular Telugu TV serial and film actor Sravani Kondapalli died by suicide on Tuesday late night. She was 26. Sravani had acted in various serials like Manasu Mamata and Mounaragam.

She was found dead in her home at Madhuranagar, SR Nagar police limits, in Hyderabad. The body of the actor has been shifted to Osmania General Hospital for a post mortem.

According to the reports in the local media, Sravani took her life following alleged harassment from a man, identified as Devraj Reddy, whom she had met on the popular video sharing application TikTok. It is said that she got acquainted with Devaraj Reddy (Sunny), a native of Gollaprolu in Kakinada, a few years ago. Devraj reportedly introduced himself as an orphan, and had grown close to Sravani.

Speaking to the media, Sravani’s brother, Shiva Kodapalli, alleged that Devraj had been harassing his sister for money. He alleged that Devaraj threatened Sravani with certain “videos.” He said, “My sister told me that she is under pressure as he was blackmailing her. She said that she has a shooting to attend, but she soon took this extreme decision.”

Sravani’s parents have lodged a complaint of harassment against Devraj at SR Nagar police station and have accused him of driving her to suicide.

An inspector at SR Nagar police station told TNM, "A case has been registered against one man for alleged harassment and an investigation is underway.”

Sravani’s co-star in the serial Mounaragam, Priyanka Jain, took to Instagram to express sorrow at her death.

“This wasn’t the way to go, My heart cries as I write this, Never thought that I would post it like this, Rest in peace love. I just so wish you come and hug me the way you used to, Gonna miss you forever (sic),” Priyanka Jain wrote, sharing a picture with Sravani from the sets of the serial.

Sravani had been a part of the industry for the past eight years.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional suppport to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 amd and 7 pm)

Aasara offers support to inidviduals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.