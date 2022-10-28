Telugu-speaking states have a superstition problem, but no law to tackle it

Currently, crimes like human sacrifice are not being accounted for due to the absence of a law against superstitious practices.

news Crime

A horrific case of human sacrifice had shocked Andhra Pradesh last year. The sensational murder of two young women - Sai Divya and Alekya - by their own parents who were deluded with a belief that they could resurrect the dead, had naturally grabbed headlines across national media. However, if you go by the National Crime Records Bureau’s data - 2021, Sai Divya and Alekya’s deaths were not human sacrifices, but routine murders. In fact, only 5 human sacrifices have happened across India in 2021,, according to NCRB. Under the Child/Human Sacrifice column of the data, Andhra Pradesh has zero cases. Cases are not being accounted for due to the absence of a law against superstitious practices.

A senior official who investigated the Sai Divya-Alekya murders said, “We did not classify it as a case of human sacrifice because there is no such provision. Ultimately it is a case of murder, whatever the motive could be. So we had booked the case under section 302 of Indian Penal Code.” The officer disclosed that they filed a chargesheet of the case and are awaiting trial.

The NRCB data follows a similar pattern, in 2020 and 2019, no human sacrifice was recorded for Andhra Pradesh. Karnataka had passed an anti-superstition law in 2019. In the wake of the recent case of human sacrifice in Kerala, the CPI(M) in Kerala has declared that it plans to enact a legislation to curb the practice of black magic and sorcery.

In 2018, a severed head of a baby was found on the roof of a building in Uppal, Hyderabad. The crime coincided with the lunar eclipse. Following investigation, police arrested the couple Rajasekhar and Srilatha. According to police, the couple had performed a black magic ritual and sacrificed the baby as part of the ritual, to “cure” Srilatha’s chronic illness. As per the NCRB data, Telangana did not report any incident of human sacrifice in 2018, 2019 and 2020. One case of human sacrifice was reported in 2021.

But these crimes do not get recorded under the relevant categories, because both the states do not have a law against superstition and black magic. “If murder as a result of dowry is being recorded in a separate category, similarly deaths as a result of superstition should be recognised,” points out rationalist Babu Gogineni of Science for Society and of Indian Humanists.

But it’s not just about recording the incidents, rationalists argue that the governments of Telangana

Another rationalist, TV Rao from Jana Vignana Vedika said that besides recording the deaths under the relevant categories of superstition, the government should enact a law to criminalise black magic.

“The necessity to fight the evils of superstition should come from the government. What is stopping the government of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh from bringing a law to curtail this practice? The government should take these initiatives that would protect people. Isn’t that their duty?” Rao questioned. In 2015, rationalists had drafted a Bill against superstion-- The Andhra Pradesh Prevention of Superstitious Practices Bill-- but the government did not consider it.

At least eight states in India have enacted laws against witchcraft and superstition.

These states are Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Rajasthan, Assam, Maharashtra and Karnataka. “Only when you have strict laws in place and politicians leading the fight can we prevent deaths caused by superstition,” said TV Rao.

While human sacrifice happens in most states, the most number of people are killed in India on the suspicion that they are witches or sorcerers. Rationalists say that such violence should also be brought under the ambit of such a law.

“Someone being accused of performing black magic is a death sentence in this country. A mere such accusation is enough for the mob to kill him/her. So, a law should be brought where the government heads, the Sarpanches, Mandal Revenue Officers, Police officers are held accountable for such deaths,” Gogineni said.

Recalling a gruesome incident of a man being lynched to death on the suspicion of performing black magic in Telangana’s Nalgonda district in 2018, Gogineni said, “The police have cultural teams who campaign against superstition, but it is the government which has to work against it efficiently.”