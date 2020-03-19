Telugu rights of Malayalam hit 'Ayyappanum Koshiyum' sold

The Telugu remake rights of Malayalam hit Ayyappanum Koshiyum have been bought by producer Suryadevara Naga Vamsi who had bankrolled Jersey and the recent Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapuramaloo.

Ayyappanum Koshiyum, the realistic action thriller which features Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon in the title roles, had hit the theatres last month. The film is Sachy's third collaboration with Prithviraj after Anarkali and Driving Licence. The film had received positive reviews from all quarters. Following this, the Tamil remake rights were bought by producer Kathiresan, who has made critically acclaimed films such as Aadukalam and Jigarthanda.

Ayyappanum Koshiyum has Prithviraj and Biju Menon playing the title roles. While Biju Menon played the character Ayappan Nair, a policeman, Prithviraj was seen as a retired army havildar Koshy Kurien, who had put in 16 years of service. The film, shot in Wayanad, shows Koshy Kurian and Ayyappan on a collision course and it’s a whole lot of action, surrounded by the hills and tales of Attapadi.

Ayyappanum Koshiyum is about the two heroes in loggerheads over a minor legal issue. Sachy has directed this film. It may be noted here that Sachy, Prithviraj and Biju Menon had teamed up for Anarkali in 2015 and got back together for Ayyappanum Koshiyum. Jakes Bejoy composed the tunes for this flick with Sudeep Elamon cranking the camera and Ranjan Abraham roped in for editing.

The film was bankrolled by Renjith and PM Sasidharan under the banner Gold Coin Motion, which was made on a moderate budget, has already crossed the prestigious 30-Crore mark at the worldwide box office and emerged as one of the all-time highest-grossing films of the Malayalam cinema industry. Incidentally, Renjith had played the role of Kurian John in the film.

