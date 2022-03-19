Telugu revolutionary singer Dappu Ramesh dies of cardiac arrest

The sixty one year old singer was a member of the outlawed Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (People’s War) party.

Renowned artist ‘Dappu’ Ramesh a member of Jana Natya Mandali (JNM), the cultural wing of the outlawed Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (People’s War) party passed away in Vijayawada in a private hospital on Friday, March 18, due to cardiac arrest. He was 61 years old and is survived by his wife. Ramesh, a native of Angalakuduru in Tenali, Guntur district, Andhra Pradesh, had reportedly joined the CPI (ML) in 1981 after being inspired by the speeches of PJ Vardhana Rao, who taught in Tenali Degree College, according to his friend, Hyderabad-based advocate Bheem Rao. He belonged to the Madiga community, categorised as Scheduled Caste. Ramesh’s funeral was held in Zulakallu, Guntur district on Saturday.

Ramesh, who joined the CPI (ML) in his 20s, sang revolutionary songs against feudalism, imperialism and capitalism, along with popular artists like Gaddar. His famous songs include: Aruna Pathaakama, Ore Ore Koolana, among others.

He was part of Karamchedu Oggu Katha artists, which was formed in the aftermath of Karamchedu massacre, instilling confidence and self-respect amongst Dalits who had witnessed a brutal massacre in 1985. In Madigapalle, a Dalit colony in Andhra Pradesh’s Karamchedu village, a large group of armed men from Kamma community, dominant caste, attacked Dalits for a dispute over access to drinking water. Six Dalit men were killed and three women were raped in the incident.

“Dappu Ramesh lived all his life for the cause and ideology that he believed in. He contributed to all the struggles in the Telugu states. Even when his health did not cooperate, he would partake in the protest. His loss is tragic,” said anti-caste activist Sujatha Surepally. “He was an excellent artist. His singing would move the crowd, and so did his Dappu skills,” Bheem Rao fondly recalled. Before joining JNM, Ramesh used to play congo in church when he was young.

In 2004, he came out of hiding, when the then Andhra Pradesh government held peace talks with the Maoists, according to his friends. However, he continued his activism. He was also part of the Rohith Vemula Movement. “For all the Rohith Vemula events he would sing passionately and evoke a sense of solidarity among the students. He even taught the ASA (Ambedkar Students Association) students to play Dappu.” Dappu is a leather drum, which is played by Madiga communities.

Mourning the death, ASA, wrote, “We are shocked to hear that Revolutionary Ambedkarite and cultural icon Dappu Ramesh has passed away. At this time of grief, we remember his relentless commitment towards the self-respect struggle of the marginalised. His compassionate leadership in organising the Dalit Bahujans on a cultural front would forever be an inspiration for all of us. ASA is also thankful to him for standing by our side during hardships, especially during the Justice for Rohith Vemula movement.”

Last year, he was targeted by the National Investigation Agency authorities for his alleged links with Maoists. “His residence in Hyderabad was raided twice by NIA authorities in the Munchingiputtu case. So, he continued to be harassed,” Bheem Rao said. In the Munchingiputtu case, the NIA conducted simultaneous raids in both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Sixty four persons including civil rights activists were named as accused for allegedly being frontal organisations for the Maoist party.