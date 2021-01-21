Telugu remake of ‘Lucifer’ starring Chiranjeevi launched

This will be Chiranjeevi’s 153rd film.

Chiranjeevi will be seen playing the lead role in the Telugu remake of the Malayalam film Lucifer which starred Mohanlal and was directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran. The Telugu remake, which will be directed by Mohan Raja, was launched on Wednesday with a customary puja ceremony.

The Telugu remake will be bankrolled by Konidela Production Company, Megaa Super Good Films and NVR films. The film's launch was attended by Tollywood producers and directors like Allu Aravind, Ashwini Dutt, DVV Danayya, Niranjan Reddy, Nagababu Konidela, Koratala Siva and others.

The latest update is that S Thaman has been roped in as the music director of the film. Signifying his association with the megastar, music director SS Thaman wrote, “A biggest dream for Any Composer. It’s My Turn to Show My love towards Our #BOSS Shri #MEGASTAR @KChiruTweets gaaru & My dear brother @jayam_mohanraja Here we begin our musical journey for #lucifer ( TEL ) !! Godbless (sic)”, he wrote.

Director Mohan Raja in an interview with Times of India was quoted as saying that although Mohanlal and Chiranjeevi are both superstars in their states, they’re completely different actors. He said that improvisations have been done in the remake to suit Chiranjeevi’s image, adding that the film is more of an adaptation than a remake.

Recently, reports had emerged that Nayanthara has been roped in to play the role portrayed by Manju Warrier in the original. However, an official announcement is yet to be made. Speaking about this subject, director Mohan Raja has said that it would take a little more time to finalise the cast and crew, before an official announcement is made.

Lucifer, starring Mohanlal, was the directorial debut of Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters in Malayalam cinema. Lucifer, a political thriller, starred Mohanlal in a character called Stephen Nedumpally. Produced by Antony Perumbavoor, the film also starred Manju Warrier, Vivek Oberoi, Tovino Thomas and Indrajith Sukumaran in crucial roles.

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi will be next seen in the upcoming Telugu film, Acharya. Koratala Siva is directing the film, which will hit the screens next year. Acharya, as per reports, will be about a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social reformer who launches a fight against the Endowments Department over misappropriation and embezzlement of temple funds and donations. The film marks the first collaboration of Chiranjeevi and Koratala Siva, who is best known for helming films such as Mirchi, Srimanthudu, Bharat Ane Nenu and Janatha Garage. Kajal Aggarwal is playing the female lead in Acharya.

Chiranjeevi also has the Telugu remake of Vedalam lined up, which will reportedly be directed by Meher Ramesh. Anil Sunkara’s AK Entertainments will bankroll the Vedalam remake.

It’s worth mentioning that the Vedalam remake was initially planned to be made with Chiranjeevi’s younger brother Pawan Kalyan a couple of years ago. Eventually, Pawan Kalyan went on to star in the Telugu remake of Ajith’s Veeram, titled Katamarayudu. Sai Pallavi is likely to be roped in to play Chiranjeevi’s sister in the Vedalam remake.

