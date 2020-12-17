Telugu remake of 'Lucifer' with Chiranjeevi to start rolling from February 2021

The project will be jointly produced by NV Prasad and Konidela Productions and directed by Mohan Raja.

Flix Tollywood

Filmmaker Mohan Raja is all set to return to Telugu filmdom nearly after two decades with an upcoming yet-untitled remake of Malayalam blockbuster Lucifer, starring Chiranjeevi. Mohan Raja made the official announcement on Wednesday via a tweet.

He was thrilled to be teaming up with Chiranjeevi. The project will be jointly produced by NV Prasad and Konidela Productions. If everything goes as planned, the remake will go on floors from February. Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi will complete shooting the remainder portion of Acharya, which happens to be his next release. Acharya marks the first time collaboration of filmmaker Koratala Siva and Chiranjeevi.

Acharya, as per reports, will be about a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social reformer who launches a fight against the Endowments Department over misappropriation and embezzlement of temple funds and donations. Koratala Siva is best known for helming films such as Mirchi, Srimanthudu, Bharat Ane Nenu and Janatha Garage. The film originally was supposed to mark Trishaâ€™s return to Telugu filmdom after many years. However, she opted out of the project due to creative differences.

In March, Trisha took to Twitter to reveal why. She wrote: â€œSometimes things turn out to be different from what was initially said and discussed. Due to creative differences, I have chosen not to be part of Chiranjeevi sirâ€™s film. Wishing the team well. To my lovely Telugu audiences- hope to see you soon in an exciting project." Kajal Aggarwal was brought in as a replacement for Trisha.

Chiranjeevi also has the Telugu remake of Vedalam in his kitty. Meher Ramesh has been roped in to direct the Vedalam remake. Apparently, Chiranjeevi has put Lucifer remake on the backburner because he wasnâ€™t too happy with the changes that were made to the script to suit Telugu sensibilities. Anil Sunkaraâ€™s AK Entertainments will bankroll the Vedalam remake.

Itâ€™s worth mentioning that the remake was initially planned to be made with Pawan Kalyan a couple of years ago. Eventually, Kalyan went on to star in the Telugu remake of Ajithâ€™s Veeram. Sai Pallavi is most likely to be roped in to play Chiranjeeviâ€™s sister in the Vedalam remake.

(Content provided by Digital Native)