Telugu film ‘Mail’ to be screened at New York Indian Film Festival

Written and directed by debutant filmmaker Uday Gurrala, ‘Mail’ was released on OTT platform Aha in January this year.

The makers of Telugu comedy film Mail, which premiered on Telugu OTT platform Aha on January 12 this year, announced on Saturday that the film will be premiering at the New York Indian Film Festival. Sharing the news with fans on Twitter, production house Swapna Cinema wrote, “In these difficult times, sending a happy #Mail to the world. Catch our film at the New York Indian Film Festival starting June 4, 2021.”

Comedy film Mail, which is also known as Kambalapally Kathalu Chapter 1: Mail, is written and directed by debutant filmmaker Uday Gurrala. The movie is bankrolled by Priyanka Dutt under the banner of Swapna Cinema production company. The movie stars many debutant actors including Harshith Malgireddy, Mani Aegurla and Gouri Priya Reddy in pivotal roles. The movie also features actor Priyadarshi. The first installment in the Kambalapally Kathalu series, the movie Mail is set against the backdrop of a village named Kambalapally in Telangana and based in the year 2005.

The film received positive reviews from critics since it invoked a sense of nostalgia. Harshit’s performance as Ravi was lauded for bringing out the innocence of the character. Filled with sweet and funny characters, the subtle performances of the actors were appreciated by fans.

The film has now been selected to premiere in the 2021 edition of the annual New York Indian Film festival which is scheduled to take place online between June 3 to 13 this year.

Presented by the Indo-American Arts Council, this year’s edition will be celebrating the birth anniversaries of Mahatma Gandhi, Satyajit Ray and Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. Director Ramesh Sharma’s Ahimsa Gandhi: The Power of the Powerless has been chosen as one of the festival’s centerpieces, while The Music of Satyajit Ray, a documentary will be screened to celebrate the 100th birthday centenary of the filmmaker.

