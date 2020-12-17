Telugu film ‘F3’ launched with pooja ceremony

The first film starred Tamannaah Bhatia, Mehrene Kaur Pirzada, Daggubati Venkatesh and Varun Tej in the lead.

Flix Tollywood

The sequel to the 2019 Telugu comedy F2: Fun and Frustration was officially launched on Thursday. Titled F3, the new project will mark the reunion of the lead actors from the first part. The launch ceremony was attended by Varun Tej, Tamannaah Bhatia, producer Dil Raju and director Anil Ravipudi. The makers have confirmed that the shooting will commence from December 23 and the film will hit the screens in the second quarter of 2021. F2 was centred around its two male protagonists played by Daggubati Venkatesh and Varun Tej, and how their adventures after getting married. Tamannaah Bhatia and Mehrene Kaur Pirzada play their respective wives. Apparently, the second part will revolve around problems that arise due to the desire of the main characters to earn more money.



To be directed by Anil Ravipudi, the film will be produced by Dil Raju under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations. The project was officially announced on December 13, on the occasion of Venkatesh’s birthday. “Earlier, it was frustration because of wives. Now it is all about money. Let's add more fun into the lives of co-brothers @VenkyMama & @IAmVarunTej with #F3Movie. Here is the concept poster (sic),” read a tweet from Sri Venkateswara Creations page. The sequel will also star Tamannaah Bhatia and Mehreen Pirzada, who were part of the first part. Tipped to be a rib-tickling comedy, the project will go on the floors January 2021.

Meanwhile, Venkatesh currently awaits the release of the Telugu film Naarappa, a remake of Tamil crime drama Asuran. The makers of the film have unveiled a glimpse of Venkatesh’s character on the eve of his birthday on December 12. The film will be directed by Sreekanth Addala and produced by D Suresh Babu. The BGM that can be heard in the teaser is from the Tamil original, though the music director for the remake of Asuran is Mani Sharma.



Venkatesh also has Telugu remake of Hindi comedy De De Pyaar De in his kitty. The project was announced by Suresh Babu to commemorate the completion of 55 years of Suresh Productions, the popular production company that was founded by late D Ramanaidu. In June, talking to reporters in Hyderabad about the road ahead for Suresh Productions, he opened up about the De De Pyaar De remake. Venkatesh will reportedly complete shooting for F3 in the first quarter of 2021 and then take up his other commitments.