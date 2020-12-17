Telugu-dubbed version of ‘Mayaanadhi’ to release on OTT platform Aha

The film, directed by Aashiq Abu, starred Tovino Thomas and Aishwarya Lekshmi in the lead.

Flix Tollywood

Malayalam film Mayaanadhi (2017), directed by Aashiq Abu, was a huge hit with fans, critics, as well as famous personalities from the south Indian film industries. The director, as well as the lead actors Tovino Thomas and Aishwarya Lekshmi, were praised for their efforts. Now, Telugu Over-the-Top (OTT) platform Aha has announced that it will release the Telugu-dubbed version of Mayaanadhi on December 18. The OTT platform released the trailer on Thursday on social media, with the caption: “What is love without hope? The river brings with it, a story for your heart! Premieres December 18 only on aha. #MayaanadhiOnAha"

Based on a real-life incident, Mayaanadhi is a love story between a driver, played by Tovino Thomas, and an actor, played by Aishwarya Lekshmi. The film also has Harish Uthaman, Ilavarasu, Leona Loshoy, Aparna Balamurali, Soubon Shahir, Basil Joseph and others in supporting roles. In its review of Mayaanadhi, TNM had written: “Mayanadhi is a modern romance with all its trappings – yet the intensity cannot be more searing which inverts traditional ideas of romance.” Aishwarya Lekshmi won the hearts of her audience with her remarkable performance in the film.

Currently, Tovino Thomas has a number of films in his kitty, including Kaanekkaane and Minnal Murali. Kaanekkaane, directed by Manu Ashokan, will see the reunion of Tovino and Aishwarya. After their success in Mayaanadhi, expectations are high for their performance in this venture as well. Kaanekkaane is bankrolled by T R Shamsudeen, under the banner Dreamcatcher. As for the technical crew, Alby Antony has been roped in as the cinematographer and Abhilash Balachandran as the editor. Ranjin Raj will be composing the tunes for this flick with Dileep Nath in charge of the art department.



Minnal Murali is directed by Basil Joseph and bankrolled by Sophia Paul under the banner Weekend Blockbusters. It is touted to be a superhero film.

Aashiq Abu, the director of Mayaanadhi, made his debut with Daddy Cool in 2009 and had directed hit movies like Salt N’ Pepper, 22 Female Kottayam, a segment in the anthology film Anchu Sundarikal, Gangster and Rani Padmini. Apart from producing and directing movies, he has also acted in a few films including Annayum Rasoolum and Parava.

