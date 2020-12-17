What is love without hope? The river brings with it, a story for your heart! Premieres December 18 only on aha.#MayaanadhiOnAHA@ttovino #AishwaryaLekshmi #Aashiqabu @leona_lishoy @harishuthaman pic.twitter.com/Eeqvnhuisb— ahavideoIN (@ahavideoIN) December 16, 2020
Currently, Tovino Thomas has a number of films in his kitty, including Kaanekkaane and Minnal Murali. Kaanekkaane, directed by Manu Ashokan, will see the reunion of Tovino and Aishwarya. After their success in Mayaanadhi, expectations are high for their performance in this venture as well. Kaanekkaane is bankrolled by T R Shamsudeen, under the banner Dreamcatcher. As for the technical crew, Alby Antony has been roped in as the cinematographer and Abhilash Balachandran as the editor. Ranjin Raj will be composing the tunes for this flick with Dileep Nath in charge of the art department.
Minnal Murali is directed by Basil Joseph and bankrolled by Sophia Paul under the banner Weekend Blockbusters. It is touted to be a superhero film.
Aashiq Abu, the director of Mayaanadhi, made his debut with Daddy Cool in 2009 and had directed hit movies like Salt N’ Pepper, 22 Female Kottayam, a segment in the anthology film Anchu Sundarikal, Gangster and Rani Padmini. Apart from producing and directing movies, he has also acted in a few films including Annayum Rasoolum and Parava.
Also read: No fairytales, just real love: How 'Mayaanadhi' shut up the cynic in me