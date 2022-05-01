Telugu community in Australia raises $180k for deceased NRI couple’s kids

The NRI couple who lived in Adelaide is survived by two children, who were injured in the accident and are undergoing treatment.

news Fundraising

The Telugu diaspora in south Australia has set up a fundraiser for the children of a non-resident Indian (NRI) couple who were killed in a road accident in Telangana. A GoFundMe campaign has been set up for P Hemam Baradar (40) and his wife Rama (35) who died in a road accident near Suryapet in Telangana. The couple is survived by two children, who were injured in the accident and are undergoing treatment. At the time of writing, an amount of AUD 1,81,179 had been raised of the total $200,000 goal.

The GoFundMe link has been set up by members of the Telugu Association of South Australia (TASA) which is a non-profit organisation for Telugu-speaking people living in and around South Australia. The two children -- a nine-year-old girl and a six-year-old boy -- were living with their parents in Adelaide in Australia. According to the association, Hemam was a very active volunteer of the Telugu Association of South Australia and was involved in committees, meetings, cultural activities, and fundraising activities.

The TASA has said that a few days ago, the family had gone to India for the last rites of Rama's father, who recently passed away due to a medical condition. On the way to their hometown, the cab they had hired met a road accident at Suryapet. According to reports, police say the car hit the retaining wall of a culvert after the driver lost control of the car. While Hemam and Rama died on the spot, their children and the driver of the cab sustained severe injuries.

The fundraiser says that both children have been admitted to a hospital and are still recovering from injuries. “Both parents have vast dreams and aspirations for their children's future. Unfortunately, both are no more. So, we hope both children get the life wished by their parents with our helping hands. This fund is raised to support the funeral expenses of the parents, medical expenses of the children and support them financially to get their house back from the mortgage,” the fundraiser says.