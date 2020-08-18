Telugu actor Sundeep Kishan's second production titled 'Vivaha Bhojanambu'

It is being speculated that senior actor Brahmaji will be playing the lead.

Announcing his next project, Tollywood actor Sundeep Kishan released the 'pre-look' of his upcoming film Vivaha Bhojanambu. However, the young actor is not going to play the lead role in this movie but is going to produce it under his Venkatadri Talkies banner along with S Sinish of Soldiers Factory.



The actor on Monday evening took to Twitter and announced his ‘big news’, joking about how everyone would have assumed the news is about his wedding. Several Tollywood celebrities have recently announced their wedding or engagement, after all.



“Big News anagaane pelli ani fix ayipoyeru kadaa, lockdown mahimaa (After announcing big news, everybody thought its about my wedding right, lockdown affect!) Humbly Presenting to you the Pre-Look of #VivahaBhojanambu, directed by @RamAbbaraju. One of my favorite actors will debut as hero. Guess who?” he tweeted.



Sundeep has left the audience guessing about the lead actor. There are speculations and media reports suggesting that it might be senior actor Brahmaji who would be playing the lead role in the movie. However there has been no official confirmation from the team regarding the cast and the crew.



However, the Twitter chat that took place between Sundeep Kishan and Brahmaji has left the audience curious since Brahmaji has said that ‘he is the MAIN course’. The title Vivaha Bhojanambu in Telugu means 'wedding feast', which can be either lunch or dinner.



In the pre-look poster that was released, the main actor’s face is covered. However, he's seen wearing wedding attire with a pattu pancha and white shirt with garlands, wrist watch and gold ornaments. For each ornament, there's a price tag attached, giving a hint about the story.



The movie is directed by Ram Abbaraju, who is known for his latest movie Dhrushti, a crime comedy, starring Rahul Ravindran.



This is Sundeep Kishan’s second production. Earlier, he produced a crime thriller, Ninu Veedani Needanu Nenu, which was a decent hit.



Sundeep also owns a chain of restaurants under the name ‘Vivaha Bhojanambu’ in the Telugu states.

