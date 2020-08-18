Actor Niharika Konidela to celebrate her engagement on TV with ‘Bapu Bommaki Pellanta’

The Zee Telugu show will feature Niharika and her father Nagababu, along with many popular television celebrities.

Flix Tollywood

Actor and producer Niharika Konidela recently got engaged to her fiancé Chaitanya Jonnalagadda, a business strategist. While the engagement itself was a small ceremony, like most celebrity weddings and other events during the pandemic, her pre-wedding celebrations will now move to the small screen. Zee Telugu is set to air a show named ‘Bapu Bommaki Pellanta’ coming Sunday, which celebrates the engagement.

Niharika will appear on the show along with her father Nagababu, popular television host Pradeep Machiraju, and many other celebrities from Telugu TV channels. The show will be telecast to mark the occasion of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

Niharika is the daughter of Nagababu, brother of actors Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan. She had revealed the identity of her fiancé Chaitanya on social media earlier in June. Chaitanya, who is the son of Guntur Range Inspector General of Police J Prabhakar Rao, works for Tech Mahindra as a business strategist.

The Zee Telugu event, which will air on August 23 at 5 pm, will feature dance performances by Niharika, television host and actor Anasuya and others, apart from comedy skits by several popular TV comedians. According to an announcement from the channel, the show will also include “heart-warming moments between the father-daughter duo Nagababu and Niharika” and a “surprise entry” of Niharika’s friends.

The title of the show, ‘Bapu Bommaki Pellanta’ (Bapu’s Bomma is getting married), refers to the art of renowned filmmaker and artist Bapu. The term Bapu Bomma is often used to describe a beautiful, quintessentially Telugu woman.

The pictures from Niharika’s engagement showed her parents Nagababu and Vasundhara, her brother and actor Varun Tej, her uncle Chiranjeevi and his wife Surekha, cousins Allu Arjun, Sai Dharam Tej, Chiranjeevi’s daughter Sreeja, actor Ram Charan and his wife Upasana in attendance. Niharika wore a violet coloured lehenga for the ceremony while Chaitanya wore a violet lalchi pyjama.