Telugu actor Nithiin to marry girlfriend Shalini in Hyderabad on July 26

While the actor had planned a destination wedding in Dubai on April 15, it had been cancelled due to the spread of the coronavirus.

Flix Tollywood

Popular Tollywood hero Nithiin, known for his work in Bheeshma, among other films, is all set to get married amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The actor will tie the knot with his girlfriend, Shalini, on July 26 at 8.30 pm in Hyderabad, in tune with the lockdown guidelines imposed by the Telangana government, an official statement from his team said.

According to the media reports, Shalini is an MBA graduate who studied in the United Kingdom (UK) and the couple have known each other since the last four years.

Earlier, they had planned for a destination wedding in Dubai on April 15, but as coronavirus played spoilsport, the wedding will now take place in the city itself.

The actorâ€™s team said that the wedding will take place only in the presence of family members and a few close friends as there is a limit of fifty guests attending the wedding.

The couple Nithiin and Shalini's wedding ceremonies already began with the â€˜Pasupu Kumkumaâ€™ function held in the month of February. However, the ceremonies were halted with the implementation of the lockdown in March.

Nithiin is the son of noted producer, distributor and exhibitor Sudhakar in Tollywood.

On the work front, Nithiin is currently starring in Range De and Check, for which shooting is ongoing. He is also lined up for a remake of Andhadhun with Merlapaka Gandhi and another film, Power Peta, with Krishna Chaitanya.

The actorâ€™s recent movie Bheeshma was a decent hit. The movie starred Rashmika Mandana as the female lead. The actor started his career with Jayam under Teja's direction in Tollywood in the year 2002.

Amid the lockdown, actor Rana Daggubati had also made his relationship with Miheeka Bajaj official. The couple are also likely to tie the knot on August 8, if reports are to be believed. However there has been no official announcement in this regard yet from them.

Meanwhile, Actor Nikhil Siddharth has also tied the knot with his girlfriend Pallavai Varma recently, with limited guests on May 14, 2020.