Bollywood turns to Telugu cinema: 6 upcoming remakes

Ever since 'Wanted', the remake of Mahesh Babuâ€™s 'Pokiri', made it to the Rs 100 crore club, Telugu remakes have been popular in Bollywood.

For years, tried and tested scripts from Tollywood have been a popular option for Bollywood producers and directors who are looking to do remakes.

The trend has only picked up pace ever since Salman Khanâ€™s Wanted, which is the remake of Mahesh Babuâ€™s Pokiri, made it to the Rs 100 crore box-office club.

There are several small and big budget Telugu movies that released in the last two years which are lined up for Bollywood remakes.

Here is a list of some movies that are slated for remakes:

Mathu Vadalara: This crime comedy movie directed by Ritesh Rana released towards the end of 2019 and became the talk of the town. The same director is directing the remake version as well and according to reports, heâ€™s working on the script to make it appealing for the Hindi-speaking audience.

This movie is about two delivery agents Babu and Yesu (Sri Simha and Satya), who decide to adopt illegal means to earn easy money. However, Babu ends up killing an old lady and also gets drugged accidentally.

HIT: Starring Falaknuma Das fame Vishwak Sen and Ruhani Sharma in the lead roles, the movie was directed by Sailesh Kolanu, and the same director is going to helm the film in Bollywood too, as per reports.

Recently, it was announced that actor Rajkummar Rao will be playing the role of the police officer in the Hindi version. The movie will be produced by â€˜Dilâ€™ Raju. The film is about a troubled police officer who investigates the case of a missing woman and while doing so, he has to confront his past and the present.

Jersey: Nani and Shraddha Srinath played the lead roles in this sports drama. The remake was confirmed a while ago, and Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor will be reprising Naniâ€™s role as Arjun in the Hindi version. The movie is already on the floors. The Hindi version of Jersey will be produced by Allu Aravind, Aman Gill and â€˜Dilâ€™ Raju, as per reports.

This movie is about a retired cricketer who struggles to make a comeback into the sport in his thirties for the sake of his son.

Taxiwaala: Another Vijay Deverakonda film which is slated for a Hindi remake after Arjun Reddy is Taxiwaala. The remake of this suspense drama is titled Khaali Peeli, and Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday have been confirmed to play the lead roles. The movie is already on the floors and is being directed by Maqbool Khan. It is being bankrolled by Zee Studios and Ali Abbas Zafar.

This movie is about a jobless graduate who ends up becoming a taxi driver and discovers that the car that he is using is possessed by a ghost. How he deals with his car and his love life forms the plot line.

Brochevarevarura: This crime comedy thriller had Sree Vishnu, Nivetha Thomas, Nivetha Pethuraj and Satyadev Kancharana in the lead roles. As per reports, producer Abhishek Nama has bagged the rights of the Hindi remake. Star kid Karan Deol, Sunny Deolâ€™s son, will be introduced in this film as the male lead. The Telugu film was directed by Vivek Athreya, and there is no clarity yet on who will be directing the Bollywood version.

The layered story is about an upcoming director who narrates a story to the heroine. And the plot runs between the present and the story that the director is narrating to her.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo: Reports suggest that the Trivikram directed family drama will be remade soon. However, the remake rights have not been sold as producer Allu Aravind and S Radha Krishna will be bankrolling the Hindi version too.

The movie is about two men who were interchanged as babies, one going to a rich family and another to a lower middle class one. The story, which has Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde in the lead, is about how the hero finds his roots and what he does about the discovery.