Telugu actor Narsing Yadav passes away in Hyderabad

The actor was known for his roles in films like 'Kshana Kshanam', 'Gaayam' and 'Shankar Dada MBBS'.

Flix Death

Tollywood actor Narsing Yadav, known for his comic villain roles in Telugu films, passed away on Thursday. The actor, who had been suffering from chronic kidney disease (CKD), was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Hyderabad, The Hindu reported. Narsing Yadav made his feature film debut with the film Hema Hemeelu, directed by Vijaya Nirmala. While he has been part of more than 300 films made in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi, he has said in an interview that he learned how to act from director Ram Gopal Varma.

He has acted in some of Ram Gopal Varmaâ€™s acclaimed films like Kshana Kshanam, Money, Money Money and Gaayam. He is also remembered for his roles in films like Shankar Dada MBBS, Anukokunda Oka Roju, Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana, and many others. He has appeared in a few Hindi films too, including Daud and Prem Qaidi.

He was last seen in Chiranjeeviâ€™s 2017 film Khaidi No.150, directed by VV Vinayaka and produced by Ram Charan. He is survived by his wife Chitra and son Ruthvik. Earlier in April, the actorâ€™s health had deteriorated while undergoing dialysis, and he was put on ventilator support briefly, his family had told the media.

Many noteworthy Indian actors passed away in 2020. Another Tollywood actor, Jayaprakash Reddy, popularly known as JP, passed away after a heart attack in September. Jayaprakash Reddy was particularly known for his Rayalaseema dialect, while Narsing Yadav was known for speaking Telangana dialect on screen.

Jayaprakash Reddy was known for his roles in Telugu films like Samarasimha Reddy, Narasimha Naidu, Preminchukundam Raa, Seetayya and Gabbar Singh, among others. He was a school teacher who started his acting career with theatre plays. Jayaprakash Reddy has acted in over 100 films, including Kannada and Tamil, with his last being Sarileru Neekevvaru, starring Mahesh Babu.

