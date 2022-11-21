Telugu actor Naga Shaurya, interior designer Anusha Shetty get married in Bengaluru

The couple will host a lavish reception ceremony, which will have members of the film fraternity in attendance.

Flix Wedding

Popular Tollywood actor Naga Shaurya and interior designer Anusha N Shetty got married on Sunday, November 21, in Bengaluru. Sharing an image from the traditional ceremony, the actor wrote on Instagram, “Introducing My Lifetime Responsibility.”

The pictures and videos of their pre-wedding festivities and wedding ceremony are being widely circulated on social media. Shortly after the actor uploaded the image, congratulatory messages poured in for the couple from his fans and friends. Naga Shaurya wore a white veshti and shirt, while Anusha wore a traditional red bridal saree, paired with gold jewellery. As per media reports, the couple will be conducting a reception for members from the film fraternity.

The pre-wedding celebration took place on November 19. It included the mehendi ceremony and a cocktail party, and the chosen dress code for the occasion was pastel. Naga was seen donning a blue kurta and black patiala, while Anusha was seen in a floral, embroidered lehenga in shades of green, orange and pink.

On the work front, Naga Shaurya was last seen in the Telugu film Krishna Vrinda Vihari, which hit the big screens on September 23 this year. The romantic comedy was helmed by filmmaker Anish R Krishna, and co-starred Shirley Setia in the lead. The actor recently signed his 24th film. Shaurya is also currently shooting for the film Rangabali, which is likely to hit the big screens next year.

(With IANS inputs)